Ayushmann Khurrana's Birthday Wish For Wife Tahira Kashyap Is Everything

Ayushmann Khurrana with Tahira. (courtesy: ayushmannk)

It's Tahira Kashyap's birthday. The filmmaker-author turns 40 today. Wishes are pouring in from all corners. Well, the birthday post that stole everyone's attention was from her husband, actor Ayushmann Khurrana. He has shared a sun-kissed picture of the birthday girl sleeping. As per the actor, the picture was clicked at a roadside highway dhaba. The following slides feature a selfie of the lovely couple. We also got a glimpse of the birthday party. Sharing the pictures and video, Ayushmann wrote, “Birthday ka matlab hota hai ki manji daal ke highway ke dhaba pe so jao [Birthday means sleeping on a charpai at a roadside highway dhaba].

Tahira Kashyap has also shared snippets from her time at the roadside dhaba. She looks pretty in a denim ensemble.

It has been the “best birthday ever” for Tahira Kashyap. Reason? The filmmaker has collaborated with producer Guneet Monga for her next project. The two have also previously worked for Pinni, a short film featuring Neena Gupta and Shishir Sharma.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap are childhood sweethearts. The couple got married in 2008. They are blessed with two children - Virajveer and Varushka. On their son Virajveer's birthday, Tahira shared a heartwarming throwback picture from her pregnancy diaries and a latest pic featuring the birthday boy. The note attached to it read, "It was a simple day at your father's Ayushmann Khurrana's terrace. We were in our home clothes and our friend @vineetmodi clicked us. No fuss, no lights, no make up, no team, just us enjoying the moment with you being in my tummy. That moment on I feel simplicity has been a part of our lives and I feel now yours too. I pray and wish your passion towards life and music always keeps you grounded and humble. We are blessed to have you because it is you who at times reminds us to live in the moment. Happy birthday my winter baby."

Meanwhile, Ayushmann Khurrana was last seen in An Action Hero.