On Bhumi Pednekar's 'Golden-Hour Glow' Post, Sister Samiksha Left This Comment

Monday turned better for Bhumi Pednekar's fans as the actress recently posted her sun-kissed picture on Instagram. Bhumi looked stunning in the "Monday motivation" selfie. In the photo, she can be seen wearing a pink outfit, which appears to be a strappy top. The actress has kept her hair open and is wearing minimal make-up. Bhumi's face is glowing as sunlight falls on her face. She wrote a caption along with her picture. Going by the caption, the picture was clicked at the golden hour on Monday. She wrote, "That golden hour glow #mondaymotivation." Bhumi's post was noticed by her younger sister Samiksha Pednekar. Samiksha wrote, "melting".

The Pednekar sisters frequently feature on each other's Instagram profiles. Speaking of Bhumi, the actress keeps sharing pictures with Samiksha. The photos speak a lot about their bond. Here are some of her posts:

While Bhumi is an actress, Samiksha is a model and a lawyer.

In terms of work, Bhumi was last seen in the film Durgamati in 2020. Before Durgamati, Bhumi appeared in the 2020 film alongside Konkona Sen Sharma.

Bhumi is now gearing up for her upcoming film Badhaai Do. She will share screen space with Rajkummar Rao in the movie. It is a sequel to Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra's 2018 film Badhaai Ho.

Bhumi made her debut in Bollywood with the 2015 film Dum Laga Ke Haisha opposite Aayushmann Khurrana.