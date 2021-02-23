Bhumi Pednekar's Birthday Post For Sister Samiksha Is The Sweetest Thing You'll See Today

Bhumi Pednekar with her sister Samiksha (courtesy bhumipednekar)

Highlights Bhumi shared an adorable birthday wish for her sister

"To eternal good health, joy and togetherness," she wrote

"I love you so much Bhumi!" replied her sister

"Happy Birthday, Samiksha Pednekar," Bhumi Pednekar wrote in her birthday wish for her sister. Sharing a bunch of photos with her sister, Bhumi added an adorable note for the birthday girl: "I don't know what to wish for you because the love I feel for you only makes me want to say 'May you get my share of happiness & all things good as well'," wrote Bhumi. She gift wrapped the birthday post with these heart-warming words: "To eternal good health, joy and togetherness." Bhumi also attached a throwback - a childhood memory of the two of them - to her post.

An emotional Samiksha poured her heart out in the comments section, dedicating this return note to sister Bhumi: "I love you so much Bhumi! You are right, no words can describe the love I feel for you either. "You are my soul" is not an understatement. Thank you for being the best guiding light I could have ever asked for - thank you for always having my back and for loving me the way you do! You are the best sister on the face of this planet - I want to be your sister for each and every life there is!"

Bhumi and Samiksha are often mistaken as twins. The Pednekar sisters share an age difference of about three years. While Bhumi stepped into Bollywood in 2015, Samiksha is a lawyer by profession.

Bhumi Pednekar is best known for her roles in films such as Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan and Netflix's Lust Stories, for a segment directed by Zoya Akhtar. Sonchiriya, Saand Ki Aankh, Bala and Pati Patni Aur Woh are also some of her popular films. She was last seen in the 2020 release Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare. She has Durgavati in the line-up.