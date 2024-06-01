A Shout Out To 'Best Chef' Madhavan, In A Birthday Special Post Shared By Wife Sarita

Madhavan in a still from the video. (courtesy: msaru15)

Happy Birthday, Madhavan. The actor turns 54 today. To mark the special occasion, his wife Sarita Birje posted a video on Instagram. The clip contains a montage of pictures and videos with fun moments featuring the actor, his wife, and their son Vedaant Madhavan. Our favourite bit is when "best chef" R Madhavan is seen cooking for his family. In the video, the actor makes an omelette and adds some jalapeno slices to it. In addition to calling her husband the "best chef," Sarita also describes him as "the most handsome," "best actor," "best father," "most enthusiastic," and "bestest husband."

The post also includes scenes of Madhavan meditating in the hills, spending quality time with his pet dog, a picture from when he won the National Award for his directorial venture Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, and some heartwarming father-son moments. Towards the end, Madhavan is seen kissing his wife on the forehead. In her caption, Sarita Birje wrote, “Wishing you a very happy birthday my love.” She also added a red heart to the caption.

Madhavan's industry colleagues showered him with birthday wishes in the comments section of the post. Esha Deol wrote “Happy birthday” accompanied by a hug and a black heart emoji. Tanishaa Mukerji said, “Happpyyyy birthday Maddy!” Amit Sadh commented, “Happy birthday Maddy Sir.” Manasi Joshi Roy posted, “Aww that's such a sweet video Saru Happy Happy Birthday to Maddy.”

Check out the video below:

In terms of work, Madhavan's last appearance was in Shaitaan. In the supernatural horror film, he portrayed the role of the villain, Vanraj Kashyap. The Vikas Bahl film also featured Ajay Devgn, Jyotika and Janki Bodiwala in key roles. Shaitaan is a remake of the Gujarati film Vash and tells the story of a family of four held hostage by a man wielding supernatural powers.

Looking ahead, Madhavan is expected to appear in several projects such as Amriki Pandit, Adhirshtasaali, Test and Shankara.