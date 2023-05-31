Ananya Panday Has 'Business In Dehradun' And BFF Suhana Khan Approves

Image was shared by a fan page. (courtesy: ananyapanday)

Guys, Ananya Panday is missing Dehradun. The actress, who was reportedly shooting for a film titled Shankara with Akshay Kumar in Uttarakhand, shared a set of pictures summing up her “business in Dehradun.” The first photo features Ananya smiling with all her heart for the camera, against a breathtaking view. As you swipe left, you see a stunning view of the mountains surrounding the beautiful city. The next snap shows Ananya taking a mirror selfie and showing off her toned abs. The following pictures show how the actress spent her time in between and after shooting in Dehradun. The photo album got a whole lot of love from Ananya's BFF Suhana Khan. She dropped a number of colourful heart emojis along with a butterfly and a peach emoji.

Even though Ananya Panday has not made any official announcement, she was spotted shooting for a film with Akshay Kumar at IIT Roorkee. As per The Times Of India, the film is being produced by Karan Johar.

On her Instagram Stories, too, Ananya Panday wrote about her, “Uttarakhand schedule wrap.”

In terms of work, Ananya Panday was last seen in Puri Jagannadh's Liger, which marked Vijay Deverakonda's Bollywood debut. She has a couple of films lined up, such as Dream Girl 2, where she will be seen alongside Ayushmann Khurrana, and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. Ananya has worked with Siddhant in Gehraiyaan.

The actress will also be seen with Varun Dhawan in an OTT offering titled Call Me Bae.

Suhana Khan, on the other hand, will soon make her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. The film also stars Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda. Previously, while studying at Ardingly College, Suhana was featured in a short film titled The Grey Part Of Blue.