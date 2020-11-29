On Alia Bhatt's Birthday Wish For Shaheen, Ranbir Kapoor's Sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Left This Comment

Alia Bhatt with sister Shaheen Bhatt. (courtesy aliaabhatt)

Shaheen Bhatt, who celebrated her 32nd birthday on Saturday, received the cutest wish from sister Alia Bhatt. The actress posted a set of pictures from Shaheen's birthday festivities, along with a throwback and she wrote in her note: "Since we were little, you were always my angel, you literally gave me wings, dancing around with me on beds and things, I love that we've got our own language one that's full of fruits and veggies Ahh... Life without you is just so basic. Also who would look after my arms and leggies? I know we're technically sisters but I believe you're my soul mate too, you make every living moment better, I truly don't know what I'd do without you. You're my everything sweetie... My sunshine and when the weather is bad my umbrella too... Happy birthday to me as today is the day I to celebrate you."

Alia Bhatt signed off the note saying, "PS_ on your birthday I tried very hard to impress you but I'm no writer... Just your little sister who loves you." Reacting to Alia's note, Shaheen wrote: "Dude I really can't cry anymore." Meanwhile, Alia's boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni dropped heart emojis in the comments section.

Shaheen's mom and veteran actress Soni Razdan also posted a picture with the birthday girl and Alia from the birthday lunch and she wrote: "Through the looking glass ! #birthdaygirl #birthdaylunch #mothersanddaughters." Riddhima Kapoor Sahni wrote: "Gorgeous gals" in the comments section of the post.

Sharing a throwback from Shaheen's childhood days, Soni Razdan wrote an extensive note, an excerpt from which read, "When I look back I think how absolutely brave we were as mothers to travel with our babies all over the place with no paraphernalia and help. Perhaps that's why we had so much fun and bonded in a way that you only can when you are a total hands on mum. These bonds are as strong as ever today."

Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt are the daughters of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and actress Soni Razdan. Shaheen Bhatt is the author of the book I've Never Been (Un)Happier, in which she opened up about dealing with depression.