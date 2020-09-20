Alia And Shaheen Bhatt's Birthday Wishes For Dad Mahesh Bhatt Will Melt Your Heart

Alia Bhatt shared this photo. (Image courtesy: aliaabhatt)

Happy birthday, Mahesh Bhatt! The filmmaker turned 72 on Sunday and on the special occasion, his daughter, actress Alia Bhatt, shared a heart-warming birthday wish him on social media. Alia Bhatt and the second one showing a sweet memory from the actress' family album. The throwback photo features Mahesh Bhatt holding pint-sized Alia Bhatt in his hands. Sharing the album, Alia called the filmmaker her "Mufasa" (a major character in Disney's The Lion King) and wrote: "I have nothing long or nothing wise to say today... Our time this year has been too rich to fit into a caption... but I will say one thing... something from our favourite film."

She borrowed a line said by Mufasa in the Disney film as she added: "'Look inside yourself, you are more than what you've become.. remember who you are... remember!' Happy birthday, my Mufasa... you're a good man! Never believe anything else."

Alia Bhatt is the daughter of Mahesh Bhatt and actress Soni Razdan, who are also parents to a daughter named Shaheen Bhatt. To wish her father, Shaheen also picked a throwback photo from her childhood and wrote: "There is no counting the lessons I've received from my father and he's never short of profundity or sweeping words of wisdom about the state of the world we live in when sometimes all you're trying to do is leave the house. My father's greatest lesson to me has been in fearlessness, it has been in teaching me to never be afraid of who I am. He taught me how all the reasons I think I can't fit into the world are actually all the reasons I can - then he taught me how overrated fitting in is. Happy Birthday, my Papa, my greatest ally."

Mahesh Bhatt was previously married to Kiran, with whom he has daughter Pooja Bhatt. The filmmaker's last release was Sadak 2, which starred Alia and Pooja Bhatt.