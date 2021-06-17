On Ali Fazal's Emotional Post For His Mother, An Equally Moving Comment From Richa Chadha

A throwback of Ali Fazal with his mother. (courtesy alifazal9)

An emotional Ali Fazal, on his mother's first death anniversary, shared a special post remembering her on Thursday. The actor captioned his Instagram post: "Topsy turvy world indeed" and accompanied it with a beautiful note. He wrote: "I know one thing, if there is anything out there that can destroy my insides it is a grief so thickly layered into me know one thing, if there is anything that I see my days almost numbered as this spectacularly energetic protozoa inches its way into the matters of the heart. Tightening its grip every other day reminding me for the first time in my life that I am a mere mortal just glorifying my memories with poetry and dubious writings on the walls. "

Ali Fazal added in his note, "Yet when I read the diaries, she keeps insisting she was the seed for my existence that her purpose was to get me in somehow. You stupid, stupid Alice. Go away. Circle back and join me ahead. We both astray in a topsy turvy way.. The world hangs upside down."

Ali Fazal's girlfriend and actor Richa Chadha chose the best set of words. She commented on the post: "I will hold you tight and the warmth from my embrace will melt away the thick layers of grief...And aren't we all just walking each other home, mere mortals all? Spending but a brief moment here, trying to quantify eternity and making sense of the topsy turvy world. Hang in there. 'Tis not for you to decide the schedule of this departure."

Ali Fazal's mother died due to health complications last year. Posting an emotional tribute for her, the actor wrote: "I'll live the rest of yours for you. Miss you Amma. Yahi tak thaa humaara, pata nahi kyun (Our journey was till here). You were the source of my creativity. My everything. Aagey alfaaz nahi rahe (Don't have words beyond this). Love, Ali."

I'll live the rest of yours for you. Miss you Amma. Yahi tak thhaa humaara, pata nahi kyun. You were the source of my creativity. My everything. Aagey alfaaz nahi rahe. Love, Ali. pic.twitter.com/hKyFMp6U1G — Ali Fazal M / (@alifazal9) June 17, 2020

Ali Fazal is best known for starring in films such as 3 Idiots, Happy Bhag Jayegi, Victoria And Abdul, Bobby Jasoos and the Fukrey series on films, in which he co-starred with Richa Chadha. He was also seen in Netflix film House Arrest and the popular web-series Mirzapur.