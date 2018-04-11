On 7th Wedding Anniversary, Sunny Leone's Message To Husband Daniel Weber. We're Not Crying, You're Crying

Sunny Leone shared a wonderful message for Daniel Weber

Written by | Updated: April 11, 2018
Sunny Leone shared this picture with Daniel Weber (Image courtesy: SunnyLeone)

  1. "I can say that I love you more today than I did that day," said Sunny
  2. They are parents to three children
  3. Sunny and Daniel's picture is now viral
Sunny Leone and husband Daniel Weber are celebrating their seventh wedding anniversary today. In the morning, an anniversary post arrived from the actress and it carried a wonderful message for Daniel. "7 years ago, we vowed in front of God to always love each other no matter what life throws at us. I can say that I love you more today than I did that day. We are on this crazy journey of life together. Love you so much, Daniel Weber. Happy anniversary," wrote Sunny Leone, adding a picture from their wedding album. Sunny and Daniel's picture is now viral and in less than an hour, the post has got over 1.50 lakh likes (and counting).

See the picture here.
 

Happy anniversary, Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber.

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber are parents to three children - daughter Nisha and sons Noah and Asher. The couple had adopted a Nisha in 2017 and Noah and Asher were born via surrogacy. Sunny and Daniel announced their sons birth on social media with adorable posts.

"God's plan! June 21st, 2017 was the day Daniel and I found out that we might possibily be having three children within a short amount of time. We planned and tried to have a family and after so many years are family is now complete with Asher Singh Weber, Noah Singh Weber and Nisha Kaur Weber. Our boys were born a few weeks ago but were alive in our hearts and eyes for many years. God planned something so special for us and gave us a large family. We are both the proud parents of three beautiful children. Surprise everyone!" Sunny wrote while sharing a family picture.
 


Daniel Weber tweeted this.
 

Sunny Leone was last film was Tera Intezaar. She is all set to make her Tamil film debut with Veeramadevi.
 

