On 7th Wedding Anniversary, Sunny Leone's Message To Husband Daniel Weber. We're Not Crying, You're Crying

Happy anniversary, Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber.
Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber are parents to three children - daughter Nisha and sons Noah and Asher. The couple had adopted a Nisha in 2017 and Noah and Asher were born via surrogacy. Sunny and Daniel announced their sons birth on social media with adorable posts.
"God's plan! June 21st, 2017 was the day Daniel and I found out that we might possibily be having three children within a short amount of time. We planned and tried to have a family and after so many years are family is now complete with Asher Singh Weber, Noah Singh Weber and Nisha Kaur Weber. Our boys were born a few weeks ago but were alive in our hearts and eyes for many years. God planned something so special for us and gave us a large family. We are both the proud parents of three beautiful children. Surprise everyone!" Sunny wrote while sharing a family picture.
Sunny Leone was last film was Tera Intezaar. She is all set to make her Tamil film debut with Veeramadevi.