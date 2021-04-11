On 46 Years Of Chupke Chupke, Amitabh Bachchan Reveals How Jalsa Became Home

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. (Image courtesy: @amitabhbachchan)

If you are a fan of Amitabh Bachchan, then his latest social media post is a treat to you. On Sunday, Hrishikesh Mukherjee's 1975 directorial venture Chupke Chupke completed 46 years of its release in the Hindi cinema. Amitabh Bachchan, who played a pivotal role in Chupke Chupke, has shared a throwback picture from the sets of the film on Instagram. The picture features Amitabh Bachchan as Professor Sukumar Sinha with his co-star and wife Jaya Bachchan, who played the role of Vasudha Kumar in Mukherjee's movie.

While it is a treat to revisit their camaraderie in the 1975 comedy film, Big B's caption has an interesting trivia that you might not know. In the caption, Amitabh Bachchan revealed that the scene was shot at producer NC Sippy's house. Big B had initially bought Sippy's house back then. However, the actor sold it later. He bought it again, rebuilt it and now it is his bungalow which we know as Jalsa.

In the caption, the megastar also added that his films such as Anand, Namak Haraam, Satte Pe Satta including Chupke Chupke were shot at this house.

While celebrating 46 years of Chupke Chupke, Big B wrote, "Chupke Chupke, our film by Hrishikesh Mukherjee...closing today at 46 years. This house you see in the picture is producer NC Sippy's house...we bought it, then sold it, then bought it back again...rebuilt it...this is our home now Jalsa! Many films were shot here...Anand, Namak Haraam, Chupke Chupke, Satte Pe Satta, and many more..."

Big B shared the same post on Twitter. In his post, he added a few more pictures from the 1975 film on the micro-blogging platform. The first photo features Amitabh Bachchan with director Hrishikesh Mukherjee. In the behind-the-scenes picture from the sets, Big B can be seen rehearsing a scene with the filmmaker. The second picture is a still from a scene that featured Amitabh Bachchan with his co-stars Dharmendra and Asrani.

T 3870 -'Chupke Chupke ',with Hrishi Da, closing in to 46 years today .. that house that you see in the pic with Jaya .. is now Jalsa my home, bought & rebuilt .. many films shot there - Anand, Namak Haram, Chupke Chupke , Satte pe Satta it was Producer NC Sippy's house , then.. pic.twitter.com/UMKJ6OaWoK — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 10, 2021

In Chupke Chupke, Amitabh Bachchan played the role of Sukumar Sinha, an English literature professor. Dharmendra was cast as Parimal Tripathi, a botany professor. Their camaraderie as friends was one of the major highlights in the movie and is still remembered among cinephiles.

The 1975 film also featured Sharmila Tagore and Jaya Bachchan in key roles. Sharmila played the role of Sulekha Chaturvedi opposite Dharmendra. Jaya was cast as Vasudha Kumar, the sister-in-law of Parimal's old friend P.K. Srivastava, a role played by Asrani. Veteran actor Om Prakash was cast as the Former Barrister Raghavendra Kumar Sharma, Sulekha's brother-in-law in the film.

Chupke Chupke was based on Upendranath Ganguly's Bengali story Chhadobeshi.