On 2nd Anniversary, Sophie Turner And Joe Jonas Take Us Inside Their Dreamy Wedding In France

Happy anniversary, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas. Hard to believe it's been two years since the adorable couple got married at Sarrians' Chateau de Tourreau in France as it seems like only yesterday. On their 2nd anniversary, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas took us inside their fairytale wedding and also gave us a tour of their wedding venue. Sharing two sets of photos from his wedding album, Joe described his married life as "the best two years of his life." His caption for another photo album read: "2 years of party times." Indeed, Joe Jonas. Sophie wished Joe Jonas on with loved-up notes that read: "2 years as your wife holy moly, I love you, bub" and "I mean... f*** it, it's been 2 years."

Sophie wore a stunning Louis Vuitton wedding gown while Joe Jonas picked a sharp black tuxedo for their special day. Almost a month before hosting a traditional ceremony in a French chateau on June 29, 2019, the couple had an impromptu Las Vegas chapel wedding (more on that later).

See beautiful pictures from Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas's France wedding here:

In May 2019, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas surprised their fans by getting married after the Billboard Awards in Las Vegas. On their 2nd Las Vegas wedding anniversary, the duo shared these amazing pictures from the celebrations.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' traditional wedding ceremony was attended by family, including Nick Jonas, his wife and actress Priyanka Jonas and Sophie Turner's Game Of Thrones co-star Maisie Williams.