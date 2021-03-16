On 20th Wedding Anniversary, Young Smriti Irani And Husband Zubin In Pic Shared By Ekta Kapoor

Ekta Kapoor shared this throwback of Smriti Irani, Zubin Irani (courtesy smritiiraniofficial )

Ekta Kapoor, who describes Smriti Irani as her "soul sister", marked the actress-turned-politician's 20th wedding anniversary with a major throwback. Ekta Kapoor's post is actually a blast from the past, featuring Smriti Irani and her husband Zubin Irani - he reportedly fell in love with Smriti during her modelling days, following which they got married in 2001. "Happy anniversary, love birds," Ekta Kapoor wrote for the anniversary couple. In the comments section, Smriti Irani responded with a friendly version of a thank you: "Thanchuuu," she wrote and dropped a few red hearts. For the uninitiated, Ekta Kapoor and Smriti Irani go a long way - she made her acting debut in a lead role with Ekta Kapoor's iconic TV show Kyunki... Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. The show premiered a year before Smriti Irani got married to Zubin Irani.

Here's what Ekta Kapoor shared on Smriti Irani and Zubin Irani's 20th anniversary.

Smriti Irani also dedicated a heart-warming message to her husband to celebrate their anniversary: "20 years of friendship, adventures galore... I am admittedly not the easiest person to be with... not a regular housewife or a homebody, always running to chase my dreams while you made sure sanity prevailed in the chaos that ensued ... can I say thank you enough? I guess not .. coz dosti mein no sorry no thank you," read an excerpt from Smriti Irani's post. "Ok anniversary, woh bhi 20th ! Yaaaaayyyy! Congo!" commented Ekta Kapoor.

Meanwhile, Smriti Irani and Ekta Kapoor often trend for dedicating adorable posts to each other. Here are just a few of them.

Smriti Irani is best known for playing the role of Tulsi Virani in Kyunkii...Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She has also featured in shows such as Hum Hain Kal Aaj Aur Kal, Thodi Si Zameen Thoda Sa Aasmaan and Virrudh, among others. Smriti Irani, who ventured into politics in 2003, is currently the Union Minister for Women and Child Development and Textiles.