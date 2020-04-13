Smriti Irani's ROFL Reaction To Ekta Kapoor's Throwback Pic

Ekta Kapoor shared this photograph. (Image courtesy: ektarkapoor )

Just when we thought Smriti Irani couldn't get any funnier, she proved us wrong. The Union Minister once again occupied a spot on the list of trends, courtesy her ROFL comment on her producer friend Ekta Kapoor's post. On Monday, Ekta Kapoor made a trip down memory lane and shared a few throwback pictures featuring herself, Smriti Irani and ZEE5 CEO Tarun Katial. The "then and now" photos appear to be from an event held in the late Eighties or early Nineties. Sharing the photos, Ekta Kapoor wrote in the caption: "Three of us! What a throwback #tarunkatyal @smritiiraniofficial and me! #thenandnow."

Minutes after Ekta Kapoor posted the album, Smriti Irani, who is best-known for playing Tulsi Virani in Ekta's Kyunkii...Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, hilariously commented: "Patle hua karte the kuch log."

Take a look at Ekta Kapoor's post first:

And here's what Smriti Irani commented on her post:

Screenshot of Smriti Irani's comment on Ekta Kapoor's post.

Smriti Irani and Ekta Kapoor's friendship started when the former made her television debut with Ekta Kapoor's Kyunkii...Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi in 2001. Their friendship has evolved over the years. The duo also share adorable posts for each other on social media.

Smriti Irani played Tulsi Virani in Kyunkii...Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She has also featured in shows such as Hum Hain Kal Aaj Aur Kal, Thodi Si Zameen Thoda Sa Aasmaan and Virrudh among others. She ventured into politics in the year 2003. Smriti Irani is currently serving in the cabinet of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the Minister of Textiles and the Minister of Women and Child Development.

Ekta Kapoor has produced several television shows and films such as Dream Girl, Hum Paanch, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, Ye Hai Mohabbatein, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii and Kasturi among others.