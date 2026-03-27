On 1-Month Wedding Anniversary, New Clip Of Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda's Temple Visit Goes Viral

While Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda kept their relationship under wraps all these years, their post-wedding glimpses are winning over the internet-and how!

The newlyweds were recently spotted at Bhakta Anjaneya Swamy Temple in Anantapur. A huge crowd had assembled as the couple waved back and expressed their gratitude.

A few videos and pictures have been making the rounds, where Rashmika and Vijay were seen seeking blessings and offering prayers.

Have a look here:

One-Month Wedding Anniversary Post

The couple recently marked one month of their wedding with a heartfelt post.

Vijay posted a series of photos from their wedding and sangeet ceremony, along with a BTS video from their grand reception in Hyderabad.

In his post, Vijay opened up about how special milestones shape life and leave lasting memories.

He wrote, "It's been a month :) There are a few big moments in all our lives; we will all reach those moments at some point and stand face to face with them, and before you know it, you would have passed through it :) but if you do it right, the memories from it will stay forever with you, bringing you and all joy and this I want to ensure always."

The actor also shared that as he and Rashmika return to work, he wanted to pause and express gratitude to the people who made their wedding unforgettable.

Rashmika also celebrated the moment and shared unseen photos from her wedding celebrations. In the caption, she wrote, "I can't believe it's been a month already. Being married felt like such a far-off thought, and now we've been married for a month... it's insane. But these women were my knights in shining armour through it all-from the point of wanting to get married to now. I will forever be extremely grateful. This is forever kind of love!"

About The Vijay-Rashmika Wedding

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda got married on 26 February in Udaipur.

Days after the Udaipur wedding, the couple hosted a reception for their industry friends in Hyderabad on 4 March.

Following their wedding, the couple made arrangements to distribute sweets across several cities in India. In a note shared on X, the couple wrote, "To the beautiful people of this country. You have always been a part of our journeys and our love. And it would make us truly happy to celebrate our wedding with all of you. And how does India celebrate everything? With mithai and food."

They added, "So on 1 March we are sending trucks filled with love and sweets across the country to share this big moment in our lives with all of you. And we will be doing annadanam in multiple temples across the country. Seeking all your blessings :) With love, Vijay & Rashmika."

Sweets were distributed in cities including Hyderabad, Mahbubnagar, Karimnagar, Delhi, Chandigarh, Noida, Ghaziabad, Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Mumbai, Jaipur, Vizag, Vijayawada, Puttaparthi, Kochi, Mysore, Coorg, Bangalore, Coimbatore, Chennai and Pondicherry.

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