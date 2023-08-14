OMG 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Akshay Kumar's Movie Sees 'An Excellent Opening Weekend'

Still from OMG2 trailer. (courtesy: Viacom18Studios)

Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi's on-screen camaraderie in OMG 2is being loved by fans. After opening on Friday with Rs 10.26 crore, the Amit Rai directorial has witnessed “an excellent opening weekend.” As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the comedy-drama is proving to be a “smash hit” at the box office. OMG 2 collected Rs 43.11 crore over the first weekend. Despite the tough competition from Sunny Deol's Gadar 2, and Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, OMG 2 collected Rs 15.30 crore on Saturday, and Rs 17.55 crore on Sunday. Taran Adarsh tweeted, “Fantastic trending… OMG 2 has an excellent opening weekend… Look at the day-wise [superb] growth, the audience has spoken loud and clear… smash-hit… Biz on Tue [Independence Day] will be huge… Friday 10.26 cr, Saturday 15.30 cr, Sunday 17.55 cr. Total: Rs 43.11 cr. #India biz.”

Earlier, while disclosing the day 1 collection of OMG 2, Taran Adarsh stated that the movie is “heavily dependent on word-of-mouth.” He added that this factor will determine the movie's fate at the box office. The trade analyst claimed that on its opening day, OMG 2 performed beyond expectations. However, the day 1 numbers were “severely impacted by the Gadar 2 wave.”

Taran Adarsh wrote, “OMG 2 fares much better than expected, although the numbers are severely impacted by the Gadar 2 wave… Recorded better occupancy at prime multiplexes in evening and night shows, which should ensure solid growth over the weekend… Fri Rs 10.26 cr. #India biz. OMG 2 is heavily dependent on word of mouth and this factor will decide where it lands in the coming days… The Independence Day holiday [on Tuesday] will certainly boost its biz, but it needs to sustain beyond the big holiday to establish itself.”

For OMG 2, Saturday proved amazing. On August 12, the movie picked up the pace and registered "excellent growth" at the box office compared to day 1. It collected Rs 15.30 crore at the box office.

Film critic Saibal Chatterjee, in his NDTV review, gave 2 out of 5 stars to Akshay Kumar's OMG 2. Talking about the movie, he added, “God's messenger in OMG is embodied by a flamboyant Akshay Kumar. The star's presence in the film is understandable. It enhances the box-office potential of the venture. But why Kanti Sharan Mudgal would need divine intervention to sort out his and his son's everyday problems in the real world is never clearly and convincingly established.”

The film also stars Yami Gautam in an important role.