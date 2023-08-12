OMG 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar's Film 'Impacted By Gadar 2 Wave'

Akshay and Pankaj Tripathi in OMG 2. (courtesy: akshaykumar)

OMG 2, which opened in theatres on Friday, earned Rs 10.26 crore on its release day, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted. The film, starring Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam and Arun Govil, clashed with Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 at the box office. Taran Adarsh stated in his tweet that OMG 2 fared "much better than expected." Taran Adarsh added in his tweet, "Although the numbers are severely impacted by Gadar 2 wave... Recorded better occupancy at prime multiplexes in evening and night shows, which should ensure solid growth over the weekend... Fri Rs 10.26 cr. India biz."

Taran Adarsh added in his tweet that the Independence Day holiday and the long weekend will "boost" the film's business in the coming days. "OMG2 is heavily dependent on word of mouth and this factor will decide where it lands in the coming days... The Independence Day holiday [on Tue] will certainly boost its biz, but it needs to sustain beyond the big holiday to establish itself," read Taran Adarsh's tweet.

OMG 2 opened to mixed reviews from film critics. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the film 2 stars out of 5 and he wrote, "God's messenger in OMG is embodied by a flamboyant Akshay Kumar. The star's presence in the film is understandable. It enhances the box-office potential of the venture. But why Kanti Sharan Mudgal would need divine intervention to sort out his and his son's everyday problems in the real world is never clearly and convincingly established."

Directed by Amit Rai, it is the sequel to Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal's 2012 film OMG - Oh My God. The first installment presented the story of Kanji Lalji Mehta (played by Paresh Rawal), who files a case against God for the destruction of his shop in an earthquake. The film also starred Mithun Chakraborty, Govind Namdev and late actor Om Puri in a special role.