Ahead Of OMG 2 Release, A Breakdown Of The 27 Changes In The Film

Akshay Kumar's new film OMG 2 releases tomorrow with an 'A' certificate. The film was subjected to extra scrutiny from the Censor Board to avoid the sort of backlash faced by Adipurush. Like Adipurush, which was a retelling of some events in the Ramayan, OMG 2 has a religious theme. The film was sent to the Censor Board's Revision Committee and the final cut has 27 changes from the original – these include both audio and visual modifications. Here's a list of the edits made to OMG 2, co-starring Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam.
Scenes, lines and plot changes to OMG 2
-The disclaimer at the start has been suitably modified
-Akshay's character has been changed from Lord Shiva to his messenger
-Some dialogues spoken by Akshay's character have been changed
-Scenes showing him drunk, bathing and meditating have been modified
-The setting has been changed from Ujjain to a fictional location
-Frontal nudity shots have been replaced with appropriate footage of Naga Sadhus
-References to High Court, shots of judges clicking selfies, lines by a court orderly changed
-A line about women and temples has been changed as have referenced to 'mahant'
-References to Bhagavad Gita, Upanishad, Veda, Draupadi, Pandav, Krishna changed
-The name of a school has been changed to Savoday
-Reference to alcohol or madira have been modified
-A condom billboard has been removed as well as the word 'rat' from a poison label
-"Satya Shivam sundaram" removed from a dialogue, "Shri Tata ji" removed from another
-Modified a dialogue on "hamara desh peeche nahin hai"
-Dialogues and scenes related to masturbation and sexual acts changed or deleted
-Makers asked to submit documentary evidence for sex-related facts quoted in the film
OMG 2 will clash with Gadar 2, starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, at the box office.