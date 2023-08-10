Ahead Of OMG 2 Release, A Breakdown Of The 27 Changes In The Film

Akshay Kumar in the teaser. (Courtesy:YouTube

Akshay Kumar's new film OMG 2 releases tomorrow with an 'A' certificate. The film was subjected to extra scrutiny from the Censor Board to avoid the sort of backlash faced by Adipurush. Like Adipurush, which was a retelling of some events in the Ramayan, OMG 2 has a religious theme. The film was sent to the Censor Board's Revision Committee and the final cut has 27 changes from the original – these include both audio and visual modifications. Here's a list of the edits made to OMG 2, co-starring Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam.

Scenes, lines and plot changes to OMG 2

-The disclaimer at the start has been suitably modified

-Akshay's character has been changed from Lord Shiva to his messenger

-Some dialogues spoken by Akshay's character have been changed

-Scenes showing him drunk, bathing and meditating have been modified

-The setting has been changed from Ujjain to a fictional location

-Frontal nudity shots have been replaced with appropriate footage of Naga Sadhus

-References to High Court, shots of judges clicking selfies, lines by a court orderly changed

-A line about women and temples has been changed as have referenced to 'mahant'

-References to Bhagavad Gita, Upanishad, Veda, Draupadi, Pandav, Krishna changed

-The name of a school has been changed to Savoday

-Reference to alcohol or madira have been modified

-A condom billboard has been removed as well as the word 'rat' from a poison label

-"Satya Shivam sundaram" removed from a dialogue, "Shri Tata ji" removed from another

-Modified a dialogue on "hamara desh peeche nahin hai"

-Dialogues and scenes related to masturbation and sexual acts changed or deleted

-Makers asked to submit documentary evidence for sex-related facts quoted in the film

OMG 2 will clash with Gadar 2, starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, at the box office.