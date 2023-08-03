OMG 2 Trailer: Akshay Kumar Is A Godsend For Pankaj Tripathi

Akshay and Pankaj Tripathi in OMG 2. (courtesy: YouTube)

Just a few days before the release of OMG 2, the makers shared the trailer. The video begins with a voice over from Lord Shiva, who tells Nandi that one of his devotees is about to face a calamity of sorts and asks him to send a messenger to help him out (which happens to be Akshay Kumar). We are then introduced to Pankaj Tripathi's character Kanti Sharan Mudgal, who decides to file a case against a school after his son is involved in a scandal and expelled. Kanti's life changes forever after his son Vivek becomes suicidal. He seeks help from God to prevent his son from heading towards darkness. Akshay Kumar helps him through the path.

The trailer also showcases courtroom scenes where Yami Gautam accuses Pankaj Tripathi of defending his son's "vulgar" acts (her words)." She even tells him at one point, "You should have sued the education system not the school." Pankaj Tripathi with more than a little help from Akshay Kumar, tries to defend his son. The trailer ends with a conversation between Akshay Kumar and a food vendor, who he refuses to pay, because he is, well, Godsent.

Check out the trailer of OMG 2 here:

OMG 2's trailer release was delayed after it was reported that the film would be subject to additional scrutiny from the Censor Board to avoid the kind of criticism that Adipurush received. The film has received an Adults certification from the Censor Board. A source close to the social-themed comedy-drama had revealed earlier that the film passed without any deletions and that only a few modifications are required. Among the reported changes were modifications in Akshay Kumar's character - in the final cut, he is shown as a messenger of Lord Shiva rather than Lord Shiva himself.

OMG 2 also features Arun Govil. The film is written and directed by Amit Rai. It is the sequel to Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal's 2012 film OMG - Oh My God. The first installment presented the story of Kanji Lalji Mehta (played by Paresh Rawal), who files a case against God for the destruction of his shop in an earthquake. The film also starred Mithun Chakraborty, Govind Namdev and late actor Om Puri in a special role.

OMG 2 will release in theatres on August 11, 2023. The film will clash with Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 at the box office.