Pankaj Tripathi All Set To Collaborate With <i>OMG 2</i> Director Amit Rai For A Powerful Human Drama

Both OMG and OMG 2 were critical and commercial successes. While OMG saw Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar put up stellar acts, OMG 2 was ruled by some incredible performances from Yami Gautam and Pankaj Tripathi.

Pankaj Tripathi is now all set to collaborate once again with OMG 2 director Amit Rai, this time for a socially and emotionally impactful human drama. The shooting of this upcoming untitled film has recently commenced and will span across 35 days.

Pawan Malhotra, Geeta Agarwal, Rajesh Kumar, and several talents from the local Bhojpuri film industry will be playing key roles in this upcoming film.

Speaking about his return to work with director Amit Rai, Pankaj Tripathi shared, "OMG 2 was a very special film for me, not just because it marked my first solo more than 180-crore box office success, but because it connected with people on a human and emotional level. Working with Amit again feels like a natural progression. His storytelling has depth, honesty, and a sense of purpose that I deeply relate to. This story is rooted in the soil of Bihar, my home, my identity. As an actor, there's nothing more fulfilling than being part of a story that is both entertaining and socially meaningful."

Director Amit Rai also expressed his excitement for the same, as he stated, "Collaborating with Pankaj Tripathi again is like returning to a creative space where truth and performance meet seamlessly. This film is a heartfelt exploration of human relationships, resilience, and the social fabric that binds us. The support from Bihar Film Nigam has been invaluable, and we are committed to not only telling a powerful story but also celebrating local talent, landscapes, and life. This is more than just a film, it's a reflection of lives lived and lessons learned."

Pankaj Tripathi and Amit Rai are eager to bring this story to the audience with its compelling narrative and deep-rooted messaging.