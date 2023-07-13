Explained: Why Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 Could Face Extra Censor Board Scrutiny

Akshay Kumar in the teaser. (Courtesy:YouTube

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar's next big releaseOMG 2 is making headlines even before its release. The film, like its prequel, explores the concepts of faith and religion and the teaser suggests that Akshay Kumar is playing the role of Lord Shiva in this installment. In the first film, the superstar played Lord Krishna who comes to the rescue of a middle-class Gujarati atheist. Given the nature of the subject, the film has been sent to the Censor Board's Revision Committee to avoid any issues post the release, as per an ETimes report. This development comes close on the heels of the Adipurush debacle, where the film based on Ramayana was widely criticised for its inaccurate depictions of events and characters as well as unpalatable dialogues. As per the report, the makers of OMG 2 have been told by the Examining Committee to “refer the film to the Revision Committee.”

The “preemptive measures” have been taken to avoid a repeat of the backlash that Adipurush faced, another report by India Today quoted sources as saying. The source also hinted that more films that deal with sensitive subjects like religion will have to be screened before the Censor Board's Review Committee for revision, if necessary.

Watch the teaser of OMG 2 here:

Adipurush backlash

The release of Adipurush, one of the most highly anticipated Indian films since its announcement in August 2020, unfortunately, stirred up controversy rather than garnering praise. Starring Kriti Sanon as Sita and Prabhas as Lord Ram in lead roles, the film faced criticism from various quarters, with concerns raised about the performances, screenplay, dialogues, and VFX. Statements by Manoj Muntashir Shukla, the writer of the film, defending the dialogues and screenplay only added to the rising dissent about the film's content, with several sections of the audience calling for the film's boycott. Soon enough, the team "revised some of the dialogues".

Then, nearly a month after the release of the film, Manoj Muntashir Shukla issued an "unconditional apology " to the audience. "I accept that people's emotions have been hurt by Adipurush. With folded hands, I extend my unconditional apology," he said in a tweet shared on July 8, adding, "May Prabhu Bajrang Bali keep us united and grant us strength to serve our sacred Sanatan and our great nation. #Adipurush." The film was directed by Om Raut.

OMG 2, on the other hand, has big shoes to fill as its predecessor OMG was a commercial and critical success. It featured Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal in lead roles. The sequel has been directed by Amit Rai, and in addition to Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi, also stars Yami Gautam and Arun Govil. It will be released in theatres on August 11.