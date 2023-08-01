Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 Gets A Certification: 'No Cuts, Only Modifications'

Akshay Kumar in OMG 2. (courtesy: akshaykumar)

Akshay Kumar's upcoming film OMG 2 has been making headlines ever since it was reported that the film would be subject to additional scrutiny from the Censor Board to avoid the kind of criticism that Adipurush received earlier this year. Amid the reports, a source close to the project revealed that the social-themed comedy-drama has been passed without any deletions and that only a few modifications are required. Also, OMG 2 has received an Adults certification. "There are no cuts in the film, only a few modifications, which the makers discussed with the censor board members," a source close to the project said.

Speaking of the development, a source close to the project said, "For a UA certificate, the committee was asking for a lot of cuts. The makers didn't want to compromise with the sanctity of the film. So they chose to go with an Adults certification but keeping the integrity of the film intact and also adhering to and respecting the norms of the censor board."

The modifications that OMG 2 will make are both audio and visual in nature. Among the reported changes is one to Akshay Kumar's character - in the final cut, he will reportedly be shown as a messenger of Lord Shiva rather than the deity himself.

While the film was awaiting its certification, it was previously reported that the film's release date might be shifted. As of now, the film is slated to hit the theatres on its original release date - August 11. After the film's teaser release last month, the film was referred to the Revision Committee.

The trailer of OMG 2 has already been certified U/A but has not been released yet. OMG 2 is a social comedy-drama also featuring Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam and Arun Govil. OMG 2 is written and directed by Amit Rai. It is the sequel to Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal's 2012 film OMG - Oh My God. The first installment presented the story of Kanji Lalji Mehta (played by Paresh Rawal), who files a case against God for the destruction of his shop in an earthquake. The film also starred Mithun Chakraborty, Govind Namdev and late actor Om Puri in a special role.

OMG 2 will release in theatres on August 11, 2023. The film will clash with Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 at the box office. Earlier, Ranbir Kapoor's Animal was also slated to release on the same date. However, the makers recently announced that the film will now hit the theatres in December.