OMG 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Akshay Kumar's Film Picks Up Pace, Earns Over Rs 15 Crore

Fans are loving Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi's camaraderie in OMG 2. The Amit Rai directorial, despite tough competition from Gadar 2 and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, outshined its opening day performance on day 2. According to film analyst Taran Adarsh, the movie's success story has been attributed to positive "word-of-mouth" reviews. OMG 2 minted Rs 15.30 crore on the second day of its release. The total two-day collection resulted in over Rs. 25. crore earnings for the movie in just two days. Taran Adarsh wrote, "The glowing word of mouth has come into play… #OMG2, as predicted, shows excellent growth on Day 2… The solid gains at national chains - despite #Gadar2 juggernaut - is a clear indicator that #OMG2 has found acceptance… Fri 10.26 cr, Sat 15.30 cr. Total: ₹ 25.56 cr. #India biz."

The Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi-starrer collected over Rs. 10 crore on the first day of its release. According to Taran Adarsh, though the numbers were "severely impacted" by the Gadar 2 wave, OMG 2 fares were "better than expected." On the film's day 1 box office collection, the trade analyst wrote, “#OMG2 is heavily dependent on word of mouth and this factor will decide where it lands in the coming days… The #IndependenceDay holiday [on Tue] will certainly boost its biz, but it needs to sustain beyond the big holiday to establish itself.”

OMG 2 received mixed reactions from critics and audiences alike. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the film 2 stars out of 5. He wrote, "God's messenger in OMG is embodied by a flamboyant Akshay Kumar. The star's presence in the film is understandable. It enhances the box-office potential of the venture. But why Kanti Sharan Mudgal would need divine intervention to sort out his and his son's everyday problems in the real world is never clearly and convincingly established."

OMG 2 is a satirical comedy-drama film. Along with Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi, the film also stars Yami Gautam.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar will be next seen in The Great Indian Rescue and Gorkha. Pankaj Tripathi has Metro In Dino, co-starring Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta, in the pipeline. He will also feature in Mai Atal Hoon and Fukrey 3.