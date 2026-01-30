Akshay Kumar Credits Choosing "Discipline Over Comfort" For The Opportunities He Received

Akshay Kumar recently returned to television with Sony TV's Wheel of Fortune. The actor, who is known for his punctuality, recently spoke about his journey and disciplined lifestyle.

What Akshay Kumar Said

Akshay Kumar has spent more than three decades in the Hindi film industry, building a career marked by variety and consistency. Over the years, he has featured in films across genres, including Dhadkan, Namastey London, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Housefull, Jolly LLB 2, and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, among others.

Shedding light on his journey, Akshay said there was no single moment that changed his career. Instead, he believes his success came through a series of experiences and choices over time, each playing a role in shaping his path in the industry. He also credited his decision to choose discipline over comfort.

Akshay told the Hindustan Times, "As for the moment that truly spun the wheel of fortune in my life, I believe it was the day I chose discipline over comfort. Coming from humble beginnings, every opportunity I got was because I showed up on time, worked hard, and stayed honest to my craft."

He further added, "There wasn't one magical spin, but a series of choices that slowly changed my life. I truly believe that when preparation meets opportunity, the wheel turns in your favour and that's exactly what this show stands for."

In the same interview, Khiladi Kumar also spoke about hosting the reality show and said, "I wanted to do something that truly felt meaningful and joyful. Wheel of Fortune instantly clicked with me because it's simple at heart, yet powerful in spirit. It celebrates participation, sharp thinking, and family bonding, values I deeply connect with."

On the work front, Akshay has a few projects lined up, including Bhooth Bangla and Haiwaan.