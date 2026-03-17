Akshay Kumar Recalls Spooky Incident At Home, Says Twinkle Khanna Kept Saying "There's Something Here"

Akshay Kumar recently opened up about a spooky incident he had experienced in his personal life that made him question the existence of supernatural entities.

What's Happening

Speaking at the India Today Conclave, Akshay Kumar recalled a time when he lived in another house with Twinkle Khanna and their son Aarav, and how the actress and author always felt there was something unusual there.

Akshay Kumar said, "We used to live in a house where my wife would always tell me, 'There's something here.' My son Aarav was around four or five years old at the time, and I would tell her, 'Tina, you're educated-how can you say such things?' But she insisted she had heard a lady walking inside the house."

"So I presume maybe such things do exist-some kind of supernatural power or energy. People say that some individuals are surrounded by positive energy, while others attract negativity. There is always some kind of energy around us," concluded Akshay Kumar.

About Akshay Kumar's Next Release - Bhooth Bangla

The question about whether Akshay Kumar is afraid of ghosts comes at a time when his next release, Bhooth Bangla, is right around the corner.

This more-than-a-minute-long teaser, which was unveiled recently, introduces a bunch of familiar faces in a classic Priyadarshan comedy. Akshay Kumar-who has collaborated with Priyadarshan after 14 years-leads the pack with old-school energy. There are witty one-liners, glimpses of Tabu and Wamiqa Gabbi, and more. Asrani, who died in October last year, introduces the Vadhusur curse in Mangalpuri in the opening scene. And, of course, there's a ghost hovering around the plot.

Akshay also confirmed that Bhooth Bangla has been preponed. Originally slated for release on May 15, the film will now arrive in cinemas earlier, on April 10, 2026.

The duo last collaborated on Khatta Meetha in 2010.

The film boasts a massive ensemble cast featuring Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Wamiqa Gabbi, and veteran actor Asrani.

Presented by Balaji Motion Pictures (a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd.) in association with Cape of Good Films, Bhooth Bangla is produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor, and Ektaa R. Kapoor.

ALSO READ | Akshay Kumar Says Wife Twinkle Has Already Bought '2 Electric Stoves' Amid LPG Shortage