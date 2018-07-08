Oh, Nothing. Just Some (More) Pics Of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan And Aaradhya From Paris

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya's Parisian tales

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: July 08, 2018 17:13 IST
Aishwarya shared this picture with Aaradhya and mom Vrinda (Image courtesy: aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "Love," Aishwarya captioned a picture with Aaradhya and Vrinda Rai
  2. Aishwarya is shooting for a watch brand's new collection in Paris
  3. She had also shared a picture of Aaradhya from the photoshoot

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is making work look fun, courtesy the million dollar pictures she has shared on Instagram from Paris, where the actress is shooting for Swiss brand Longines' new collection. On Sunday, Aishwarya made some fabulous entries to her Paris diary by adding a sun-kissed picture of herself and in the others, she shares the frame with daughter Aaradhya and mom Vrinda. "Love," Aishwarya captioned one of the pictures with Aaradhya and Ms Rai. The photos appear to be taken from Saturday's shoot, where Aishwarya wore a stunning black laced outfit and Aaradhya, 6, was pictured in a black-and-white frock.

Take a look at the pictures here.
 

 

Love

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on

 

 

 

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on

 

 

 

 

 

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on

 

 

 

 

 

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on



On Saturday, Aishwarya treated us to a beautiful picture of Aaradhya, smiling and playing on a carousel. The doting mom shared it with a superb caption - "My love."

 

 

My LOVE

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on



Meanwhile, here are some of the other pictures shared by Aaradhya from Paris.

 

 

Today ....

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on

 

 

 

 

my Charlotte n Stephane... at the Longines Shoot in Paris... Thank you as always...love

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on


Aishwarya and Aaradhya flew out to Paris earlier this week. The actress also shared this selfie with her "super girls" after arriving reaching the French capital.

 

My SuperGirls

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on



Aishwarya Rai Bachchan debuted on Instagram in May, at the time when she left Mumbai to attend the Cannes Film Festival. From the French Riviera, Aishwarya kept her Instagram followers posted with her whereabouts.

 

 

LOVE LOVE LOVE .... n RESPECT@helenmirren

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on

 

 

 

 

LOVE YOU UNCONDITIONALLYHappiest Mama in the World

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on

 


From last week's Ambani party, she shared this picture with husband Abhishek and Aaradhya.

 

 

 

 

MINE

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on

 


On the work front, Aishwarya will be next seen in Fanney Khan, also starring Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. She is yet to finalise Shree Narayan Singh's Jasmine and the remakes of Raat Aur Din and Woh Kaun Thi?.

 

 

 

 

