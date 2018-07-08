Oh, Nothing. Just Some (More) Pics Of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan And Aaradhya From Paris

Aishwarya shared this picture with Aaradhya and mom Vrinda (Image courtesy: aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is making work look fun, courtesy the million dollar pictures she has shared on Instagram from Paris, where the actress is shooting for Swiss brand Longines' new collection. On Sunday, Aishwarya made some fabulous entries to her Paris diary by adding a sun-kissed picture of herself and in the others, she shares the frame with daughter Aaradhya and mom Vrinda. "Love," Aishwarya captioned one of the pictures with Aaradhya and Ms Rai. The photos appear to be taken from Saturday's shoot, where Aishwarya wore a stunning black laced outfit and Aaradhya, 6, was pictured in a black-and-white frock.



Take a look at the pictures here.



Love A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on Jul 7, 2018 at 11:15am PDT

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on Jul 7, 2018 at 11:08am PDT

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on Jul 7, 2018 at 11:19am PDT

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on Jul 7, 2018 at 11:16am PDT





On Saturday, Aishwarya treated us to a beautiful picture of Aaradhya, smiling and playing on a carousel. The doting mom shared it with a superb caption - "My love."

My LOVE A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on Jul 6, 2018 at 2:41pm PDT







Meanwhile, here are some of the other pictures shared by Aaradhya from Paris.

Today .... A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on Jul 6, 2018 at 11:07am PDT



Aishwarya and Aaradhya flew out to Paris earlier this week. The actress also shared this selfie with her "super girls" after arriving reaching the French capital.

My SuperGirls A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on Jul 5, 2018 at 6:07am PDT





Aishwarya Rai Bachchan debuted on Instagram in May, at the time when she left Mumbai to attend the Cannes Film Festival. From the French Riviera, Aishwarya kept her Instagram followers posted with her whereabouts.

LOVE LOVE LOVE .... n RESPECT@helenmirren A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on May 13, 2018 at 1:48pm PDT

LOVE YOU UNCONDITIONALLYHappiest Mama in the World A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on May 13, 2018 at 9:57am PDT



From last week's Ambani party, she shared this picture with husband Abhishek and Aaradhya.

MINE A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on Jun 30, 2018 at 10:04am PDT



On the work front, Aishwarya will be next seen in Fanney Khan, also starring Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. She is yet to finalise Shree Narayan Singh's Jasmine and the remakes of Raat Aur Din and Woh Kaun Thi?.