Parisian Tales: Aaradhya Keeps Mom Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Company At Work

Aishwarya Instagrammed this phot of her "love" (courtesy aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

Highlights Aishwarya is currently in Paris for work Aishwarya was joined by Aaradhya during her photoshoot Ash shared a glimpse of Aaradhya from the photoshoot

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her all-time travel partner - daughter Aaradhya - are currently in Paris and are having a blast. Aishwarya, who appears to be in the French capital for work, is constantly accompanied by her six-year-old daughter Aaradhya to the photoshoots. Ash has been updating her Instafam with interesting entries to her Paris Diaries and we recently spotted Aaradhya. Dressed in a black-and-white frock, Aaradhya appeared to be twinning with her star mother as she was clicked playing on a carousel. Aishwarya was spotted busy with a photoshoot at the same location - she is shooting for Swiss brand Longines' new collection.



Say hello to Aaradhya here. Aishwarya added the best caption to go with the photo, which read: "My love."



My LOVE A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on Jul 6, 2018 at 2:41pm PDT



Aishwarya was a sight to behold as she opted for a black laced outfit for the photoshoot.

Today .... A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on Jul 6, 2018 at 11:07am PDT



Aishwarya and Aaradhya flew out to Paris earlier this week but she shared this selfie with her "super girls" only after arriving in destination Paris. It appears to be a seeing-off moment as Aishwarya's mom Vrinda Rai is also there in the frame.

My SuperGirls A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on Jul 5, 2018 at 6:07am PDT

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan debuted on Instagram in May this year and Aaradhya can be spotted in most of her posts. Last week, she shared one from the Ambani party (also featuring Abhishek) to say: "Mine!"

MINE A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on Jun 30, 2018 at 10:04am PDT



On the work front, the trailer of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Fanney Khan arrived on Friday. She co-stars with Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in the movie. After Fanney Khan, which releases in August. She is yet to finalise Shree Narayan Singh's Jasmine, a film on surrogacy, and the remakes of Raat Aur Din and Woh Kaun Thi?.