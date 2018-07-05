Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Posts These Pics From Paris. Missing - Aaradhya

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has checked into the city with some beautiful pictures

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: July 05, 2018 19:12 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Posts These Pics From Paris. Missing - Aaradhya

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Paris (Image courtesy: aishwaryaraibachchan_arb )

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Aishwarya and Aaradhya left Mumbai on Tuesday
  2. Aishwarya is in Paris for a brand shoot
  3. Aishwarya debuted on Instagram in May

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya left for an undisclosed location on Tuesday night from Mumbai. It was reported that they were off to Paris. Yes, indeed, Aishwarya and Aaradhya are in Paris (we have proof). The actress has checked into the city with some beautiful pictures with her team. With the posts, Aishwarya has also revealed about her purpose of visit - it's for a brand shoot. Dressed in an all-black outfit, Aishwarya looks pretty in the pictures liked by stars like Sonam Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Dia Mirza, Manish Malhotra and others.

Take a look.
 

 

my Charlotte n Stephane... at the Longines Shoot in Paris... Thank you as always...love

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on

 

 

my dearest Frookie always...

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on



 

my Trusted Angels...Love Always Archana n Franck

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on



Missing Aaradhya in the pictures? Here's a picture of her and other 'super girls' of Aishwarya, which she just posted. It appears to be taken while the mother-daughter duo were leaving for Paris, as Aishwarya's mom Vrinda is also there in the frame.

My SuperGirls

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on



Here are Aishwarya and Aaradhya's pictures at the Mumbai airport.

 

aishwarya rai bachchan ndtv

 

aishwarya rai bachchan ndtv
 
Aaradhya, 6, along with her parents Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan had made an appearance at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's engagement party over the weekend, which was attended by several Bollywood stars.
 
aishwarya rai bachchan ndtv
 
From the party, Abhishek shared a picture of his 'girls' - Aishwarya, Aaradhya and niece Navya Naveli Nanda.
 
 

My girls.

A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on



And, Aishwarya had shared this earlier.

 

 

MINE

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on



Aishwarya debuted on Instagram in May this year, just in time when she went for the Cannes Film Festival. From the French Riviera, she had delighted her Instagram followers with several pictures of herself and Aaradhya.

 

 

SUNSHINE n RAINBOWS...

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on

 

 

 

 

LOVE YOU UNCONDITIONALLYHappiest Mama in the World

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on

 

 

 

 


Meanwhile, Aishwarya's Fanney Khan poster also dropped by today. In the film, she co-stars with Anil Kapoor and Rajkumar Rao.

Aishwarya and Abhishek married in April 2007. Aaradhya was born in 2012. They have previously co-starred together in several films and 2010's Raavan was their last movie with each other.

After Fanney Khan, which releases in August, Aishwarya has a couple of films in the line-up. Manmarziyan is Abhishek's next film.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

aishwarya rai bachchanaishwarya aaradhya

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
World Cup ScheduleWorld Cup 2018 StandingsBengaliTamilTrain StatusPNR StatusDominosAmazonMi PhonesUpcoming MoviesTata Sky

................................ Advertisement ................................