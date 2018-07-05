Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Posts These Pics From Paris. Missing - Aaradhya

Highlights
- Aishwarya and Aaradhya left Mumbai on Tuesday
- Aishwarya is in Paris for a brand shoot
- Aishwarya debuted on Instagram in May
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya left for an undisclosed location on Tuesday night from Mumbai. It was reported that they were off to Paris. Yes, indeed, Aishwarya and Aaradhya are in Paris (we have proof). The actress has checked into the city with some beautiful pictures with her team. With the posts, Aishwarya has also revealed about her purpose of visit - it's for a brand shoot. Dressed in an all-black outfit, Aishwarya looks pretty in the pictures liked by stars like Sonam Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Dia Mirza, Manish Malhotra and others.
Take a look.
Missing Aaradhya in the pictures? Here's a picture of her and other 'super girls' of Aishwarya, which she just posted. It appears to be taken while the mother-daughter duo were leaving for Paris, as Aishwarya's mom Vrinda is also there in the frame.
Here are Aishwarya and Aaradhya's pictures at the Mumbai airport.
Aishwarya debuted on Instagram in May this year, just in time when she went for the Cannes Film Festival. From the French Riviera, she had delighted her Instagram followers with several pictures of herself and Aaradhya.
Meanwhile, Aishwarya's Fanney Khan poster also dropped by today. In the film, she co-stars with Anil Kapoor and Rajkumar Rao.
Aishwarya and Abhishek married in April 2007. Aaradhya was born in 2012. They have previously co-starred together in several films and 2010's Raavan was their last movie with each other.