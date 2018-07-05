Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Posts These Pics From Paris. Missing - Aaradhya

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Paris (Image courtesy: aishwaryaraibachchan_arb )

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya left for an undisclosed location on Tuesday night from Mumbai. It was reported that they were off to Paris. Yes, indeed, Aishwarya and Aaradhya are in Paris (we have proof). The actress has checked into the city with some beautiful pictures with her team. With the posts, Aishwarya has also revealed about her purpose of visit - it's for a brand shoot. Dressed in an all-black outfit, Aishwarya looks pretty in the pictures liked by stars like Sonam Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Dia Mirza, Manish Malhotra and others.



Take a look.



my dearest Frookie always... A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on Jul 5, 2018 at 3:53am PDT

my Trusted Angels...Love Always Archana n Franck A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on Jul 5, 2018 at 4:23am PDT





Missing Aaradhya in the pictures? Here's a picture of her and other 'super girls' of Aishwarya, which she just posted. It appears to be taken while the mother-daughter duo were leaving for Paris, as Aishwarya's mom Vrinda is also there in the frame.





My SuperGirls A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on Jul 5, 2018 at 6:07am PDT

Here are Aishwarya and Aaradhya's pictures at the Mumbai airport.

From the party, Abhishek shared a picture of his 'girls' - Aishwarya, Aaradhya and niece Navya Naveli Nanda.

My girls. A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on Jun 30, 2018 at 2:37pm PDT







And, Aishwarya had shared this earlier.

MINE A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on Jun 30, 2018 at 10:04am PDT





Aishwarya debuted on Instagram in May this year, just in time when she went for the Cannes Film Festival. From the French Riviera, she had delighted her Instagram followers with several pictures of herself and Aaradhya.

SUNSHINE n RAINBOWS... A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on May 13, 2018 at 2:15pm PDT

LOVE YOU UNCONDITIONALLYHappiest Mama in the World A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on May 13, 2018 at 9:57am PDT

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on May 12, 2018 at 10:16am PDT



Meanwhile, Aishwarya's Fanney Khan poster also dropped by today. In the film, she co-stars with Anil Kapoor and Rajkumar Rao.



Aishwarya and Abhishek married in April 2007. Aaradhya was born in 2012. They have previously co-starred together in several films and 2010's Raavan was their last movie with each other.



After Fanney Khan, which releases in August, Aishwarya has a couple of films in the line-up. Manmarziyan is Abhishek's next film.