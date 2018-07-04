Look Who We spotted At the Airport - Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya. Such Cute Pics

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was with Aaradhya at the airport

Highlights Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya reportedly left for Paris Aaradhya often accompanies her mom when she is travelling Abhishek Bachchan was not seen at the airport with them

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was spotted at the Mumbai airport with daughter Aaradhya on Tuesday night. For a comfortable air travel, Aishwarya opted for an all-black flowy ensemble while Aaradhya, as always, looked cute as a button in pink. Aishwarya carefully navigated her daughter Aaradhya to the airport entry. According to several unconfirmed reports, the mother-daughter duo took off for Paris. Aaradhya frequently accompanies her mom when she travelling for work, including Cannes Film Festival, which takes place in May every year. The cameras also captured Aishwarya and Aaradhya sharing a cute moment together. Here are photos from their airport diaries, take a look:









Just last week, Aaradhya also accompanied Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai to Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's engagement party. Abhishek shared an inside photo of the party, which featured Aishwarya, Aaradhya and niece Navya Naveli Nanda. Aishwarya looked ravishing in a Manish Malhotra designed golden saree, while her Aaradhya wore a pink lehenga to the party.

My girls. A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on Jun 30, 2018 at 2:37pm PDT



Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is currently shooting for Fanney Khan, which also stars Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. The teaser of the film was relesaed recently and we got a sneak peek into Anil Kapoor's character. Aishwarya Rai also appears in the 54-second teaser but we do not know much about her role in the film. Aishwarya is reportedly playing a renowned musician while Rajkummar Rao will be seen playing her love interest in the film.





is the Hindi adaptation of the Oscar-nominated Dutch film. Directed by Atul Manjrekar, the film releases on August 3.