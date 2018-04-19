October Box Office Collections Day 6: Varun Dhawan's Film Is A Little Short Of 30 Crores

Varun Dhawan's new film October is about to complete a week at the theatres and has raked in a box office collection of almost Rs 28 crores in six days, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Octoberstarted off on a rather slow note at the box office and then picked up pace over the weekend. It recorded an opening day collection of Rs 5 crores and then made over Rs 14 crores during the weekend. October witnessed a sharp dip in its collection figures as it entered the week on Monday, when Mr Adarsh tweeted to say that October required to be consistent with its numbers over the week days. After Tuesday's collections, he said October is "rock steady."
Highlights
- October has made a score of Rs 27.99 crores
- October collected Rs 2.43 crore on Wednesday
- October is about to complete a week at the theatres
This is what he wrote about October's collection figures so far: "October Fri 5.04 cr, Sat 7.47 cr, Sun 7.74 cr, Mon 2.70 cr, Tue 2.61 cr, Wed 2.43 cr. Total: Rs 27.99 cr. India biz."
In a recent interview with news agency IANS, Varun said footfall increased after the opening day: "A day after the release, the audience began to increase considerably. That was very reassuring. People have connected with the film. What we see in October is what everyone goes through in life." Varun also reportedly cut down his fee for October and when asked about that, this is what he told IANS: "wasn't even thinking about money when I got the chance to do October. I just wanted to be part of this film."
CommentsIn his review for NDTV, Saibal Chatterjee writes: "This is the performance of Dhawan's life because there is no obvious 'performance' in this author-backed act."
October is directed by Shoojit Sircar and also marks the Bollywood debut of Banita Sandhu.