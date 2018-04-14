October Box Office Collection Day 1: Varun Dhawan's Film Starts 'Slow' With 5 Crores

Varun Dhawan's October released to garner great reviews on Friday but surprisingly, the film had a rather "slow start" at the box office with five crores on Day 1, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Mr Adarsh predicts that October requires to gain momentum over the weekend and sustain it through the week to record impressive box office numbers. "October has a slow start... Biz will have to witness miraculous growth over the weekend maintain a strong trend on weekdays to leave a mark... Word of mouth is extremely mixed... Fri Rs 5.04 cr. India biz." In October, Varun Dhawan co-stars with Banita Sandhu, who made her Bollywood debut with the Shoojit Sircar directed film.
Highlights
- Varun Dhawan's October had a "slow start"
- It made a little over Rs 5 crores on Day 1
- Taran Adarsh says word of mouth is "mixed"
Commentssaid both Varun Dhawan and Banita Sandhu did brilliant jobs in the film. "The conflicted character is brought alive in a completely believable way by Varun Dhawan, who sheds his Bollywood hero trappings and slips into the skin of a boy who still has much growing up to do. This is the performance of Dhawan's life because there is no obvious 'performance' in this author-backed act," said Mr Chatterjee and about Banita, added: "Shiuli Iyer, a Tamil girl with a Bengali given name who is required by the script to use only her unblinking eyes and comatose countenance for the most part of the film to convey the intensity of her pain. Debutante Banita Sandhu is outstanding in the role."
October is Varun Dhawan's first film with Shoojit Sircar and stars him as a hotel management trainee. This is his first film after 2017's commercial hit Judwaa 2.