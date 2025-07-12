<i>Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan</i> Box Office Collection Day 1: Vikrant Massey's Film Off To A (Very) Slow Start

Shanaya Kapoor's debut film Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan released in cinemas on July 11 and opened to a slow start at the box office.

What's Happening

The romantic musical drama stars Vikrant Massey alongside Shanaya and marks the Bollywood debut of Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor's daughter.

Directed by Santosh Singh, the film received mixed reviews on release.

According to early estimates by Sacnilk, it earned Rs 35 lakh on Day 1.

Morning occupancy was reported at 5.87%, which improved slightly to 8.62% by evening.

Background

Made on a modest budget, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan was expected to have a quiet opening, especially due to its niche theme and competition from Rajkummar Rao's Maalik. Despite low collections, the film has been praised for its performances.

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan is based on Ruskin Bond's short story The Eyes Have It and follows the story of a blind musician and a passionate theatre artist.

Produced by Zee Studios, Mini Films, and Open Window Films, the film has been backed by Mansi Bagla and Varun Bagla.

The makers are hoping that positive word of mouth may help improve its collections over the weekend.