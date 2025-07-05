<i>Metro In Dino</i> Box Office Collection Day 1: Aditya Roy Kapur-Sara Ali Khan's Film Off To A Slow Start

Anurag Basu's latest officering Metro In Dino, a spiritual successor to his 2007 film Life in a... Metro hit theatres on Friday.

What's Happening

Metro In Dino explores themes of urban relationships, heartbreak, and love, and features a notable cast including Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Sara Ali Khan.

Despite the star-studded cast and anticipation around the film, Metro In Dino opened to a slow start.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 3.35 crore on its opening day.

The overall occupancy stood at 17.99%, with morning shows recording a modest 8.64%. Attendance gradually increased throughout the day, with afternoon and evening shows at 14.24% and 17.99%, and peaking at 31.09% during the night shows.

Key markets like Delhi-NCR and Mumbai saw occupancies of 19.25% and 19.50%, respectively.

Background

While the opening day numbers are higher than Anurag Basu's 2007 film Life in a... Metro, which earned Rs 87 lakh on its first day, Metro In Dino has not matched the opening figures of his later work. Basu's last theatrical release Jagga Jasoos, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif, opened with Rs 8.57 crore. The current film has also underperformed when compared to Sara Ali Khan's last release Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, which had an opening of Rs 5.49 crore.

Metro In Dino is also facing stiff competition at the box office. Jurassic World Rebirth opened strongly with Rs 9 crore and continues to attract audiences. Films from previous weeks are still holding well-Kajol's Maa earned Rs 1 crore on Day 8, Brad Pitt's F1 collected Rs 3.50 crore on its eighth day, and Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par has already earned Rs 137 crore in two weeks.

The film comes at a time when Bollywood has seen a mixed first half of 2025. Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava remains the only major blockbuster with a gross of Rs 585 crore. Raid 2 has made Rs 173 crore, while Sitaare Zameen Par could soon join the top performers if it maintains its current pace.

As per Pinkvilla, the film has been made on a budget of Rs 100 crore, including Rs 85 crore for production and Rs 15 crore for marketing.