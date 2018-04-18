October Box Office Collections Day 5: Varun Dhawan's Film Is 'Steady', Makes 25 Crores

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: April 18, 2018 11:57 IST
October Box Office Collections Day 5: Varun Dhawan's Film Is 'Steady', Makes 25 Crores

October Box Office Collections Day 5: Still from the film (courtesy YouTube)

  1. Varun's film has made Rs 25.56 crores in five days
  2. "Rock steady" said Taran Adarsh
  3. October performed really well over the week
Varun Dhawan's new film October has recorded a steady trajectory on the box office after it entered the week. October had a "slow start" at the box office with Rs 5 crores, as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, but the film has put up a rather consistent performance at the box office as it entered the week. The numbers may have dipped from what they were over the weekend but October has continued to garner over Rs 2 crores on both Monday and Tuesday. Currently, October has a score of Rs 25.56 crores and counting on the box office meter, reported Taran Adarsh.

October made over Rs 7 crores on each of the days over the weekend and witnessed a sharp downward trend on Monday but all it needs to do to leave a mark at the box office is to be "rock steady" at the theatres, and that's exactly what it is currently. This is what Mr Adarsh has to say: "October is ROCK-STEADY... Metros/plexes are consistently contributing to the revenue... Fri 5.04 cr, Sat 7.47 cr, Sun 7.74 cr, Mon 2.70 cr, Tue 2.61 cr. Total: Rs 25.56 cr. India biz (sic)."
 


On Friday, October opened to great reviews and "mixed word of mouth" but Varun Dhawan's performance was appreciated by both the audience and critics' alike. In his review for NDTV, Saibal Chatterjee writes: "This is the performance of Dhawan's life because there is no obvious 'performance' in this author-backed act."

Directed by Shoojit Sircar, October also stars Banita Sandhu, whose Bollywood debut it is.
 

Trending

