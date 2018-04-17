October Box Office Collection Day 4: Varun Dhawan, Banita Sandhu's Film Loses Weekend Charm

#October witnessed ample growth on Sat and Sun, after a slow start on Fri morning/noon... While the trending is healthy, it's all about maintaining the pace on weekdays now... Fri 5.04 cr, Sat 7.47 cr, Sun 7.74 cr. Total: Rs 20.25 cr. India biz.

A post shared by Taran Adarsh (@taranadarsh) on Apr 15, 2018 at 10:34pm PDT