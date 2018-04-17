October Box Office Collection Day 4: Varun Dhawan, Banita Sandhu's Film Loses Weekend Charm

Varun Dhawan and Banita Sandhu's October has collected almost 23 crores in four days at the box office, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. October, which put up a great performance over the weekend, has slowed down as it entered the week, garnering only Rs 2.70 crores on Monday, which is half of what the film made on opening day. October had a slow start on Friday but made over Rs 7 crores on each of the days over the weekend. But according to Mr Adarsh's prediction, October needed to solidify its position at the box office throughout the week as well. Here's what he tweeted today.
#October Fri 5.04 cr, Sat 7.47 cr, Sun 7.74 cr, Mon 2.70 cr. Total: Rs 22.95 cr. India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 17, 2018
On Monday, Mr Adarsh said that October's fate will be decided by how well the movie performs during the week. Here's what he wrote on Instagram: "October witnessed ample growth on Sat and Sun, after a slow start on Fri morning/noon. While the trending is healthy, it's all about maintaining the pace on weekdays now... Fri 5.04 cr, Sat 7.47 cr, Sun 7.74 cr. Total: Rs 20.25 crore."
October marks Banita Sandhu's Bollywood debut while it is Varun Dhawan's first film with Shoojit Sircar.