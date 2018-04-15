October Box Office Collection Day 2: Varun Dhawan's Film Shows 'Super Growth'. Earns 12 Crore

October, starring Varun Dhawan and Banita Sandhu, witnessed a 'super growth' of nearly 48 percent on the second day of its release after registering a collection of Rs 5.04 crore on its opening day, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. On Saturday, October managed to collect 7.47 crore, bringing the total box office figure to stand at Rs 12.51 crore. Mr Adarsh believes that the credit should go to metros and multiplexes, which have 'clearly contributed heavily' to the film's revenue. He is also expecting to see an 'upward trend on Sunday.' In his tweet, Taran Adarsh wrote, "October shows a super 48.21% growth on Saturday... Metros/Multiplexes are clearly contributing heavily to the revenue... Should continue the upward trend on Sunday... Friday 5.04 crore, Saturday 7.47 crore. Total: Rs 12.51 crore. India biz."
#October shows a SUPER 48.21% GROWTH on Sat... Metros/plexes are clearly contributing heavily to the revenue... Should continue the upward trend on Sun... Fri 5.04 cr, Sat 7.47 cr. Total: 12.51 cr. India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 15, 2018
October is an unconventional love story of Danish Walia, played by Varun Dhawan and Shiuli Iyer, played by Banita Sandhu. The duo has been hailed for their performance by several film critics.
In his review to NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave October 4 stars out of 5 and said, "It is difficult to miss its uplifting soul. Impressively understated in its genteel exploration of loss and longing, it is exquisitely crafted. In this heartfelt drama, emotions don't flow in a rush. The tone and tenor of the onscreen duet carries October so adrift from standard Bollywood acting methods that it transports the audience to a world rarely seen in contemporary Hindi cinema."
