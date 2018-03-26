October: Banita Sandhu 'Couldn't Have Asked For A Better Debut'

Actress Banita Sandhu, who is making her Bollywood debut with Varun Dhawan's October, says that she 'couldn't have asked for a better debut,' reports news agency IANS. < i>October is a love story directed by Shoojit Sircar and the film tracks the lives of two hotel management trainees, played by Varun and Banita. "I could not have asked for a better debut than October. Having worked with him in an ad before, Shoojit sir is par excellence," Banita said in a statement, IANS reports. October is written by Juhi Chaturvedi, who wrote Vicky Donor and Piku for Shoojit Sircar.
Highlights
- "Shoojit sir is par excellence," she said
- Varun was 'amazed' to see his performance in October
- October releases next month
Banita added that Mr Sircar didn't hold any workshops for the cast as he 'wanted raw emotions' for the film. "Shoojit sir wanted raw emotions, hence there were no workshops held for us. This helped us to explore ourselves and bring out our emotions in the most natural manner," Banita told IANS.
The trailer of the film released a couple of weeks ago and it beautifully captures Varun and Banita's relationship.
Meanwhile, of working with Shoojit Sircar, Varun Dhawan said, "His style of working has not only made me grow as an actor but also changed me personally as a human being. My brief was simple, I had to play myself onscreen. I was amazed to see my own performance in the film and it wouldn't have been possible without him." Varun had earlier revealed that he 'was the last person cast in the film.'
Comments
(With IANS inputs)