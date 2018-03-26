October: Banita Sandhu 'Couldn't Have Asked For A Better Debut' Banita Sandhu stars opposite Varun Dhawan in October

Banita Sandhu at the trailer launch of October New Delhin: Highlights "Shoojit sir is par excellence," she said Varun was 'amazed' to see his performance in October October releases next month October. Having worked with him in an ad before, Shoojit sir is par excellence," Banita said in a statement, IANS reports. October is written by Juhi Chaturvedi, who wrote Vicky Donor and Piku for Shoojit Sircar.



Banita added that Mr Sircar didn't hold any workshops for the cast as he 'wanted raw emotions' for the film. "Shoojit sir wanted raw emotions, hence there were no workshops held for us. This helped us to explore ourselves and bring out our emotions in the most natural manner," Banita told IANS.



The trailer of the film released a couple of weeks ago and it beautifully captures Varun and Banita's relationship.







Meanwhile, of working with Shoojit Sircar, Varun Dhawan said, "His style of working has not only made me grow as an actor but also changed me personally as a human being. My brief was simple, I had to play myself onscreen. I was amazed to see my own performance in the film and it wouldn't have been possible without him."



October is expected to release on April 13.



(With IANS inputs)



