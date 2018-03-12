October Trailer: The Tale Of Varun Dhawan And Banita Sandhu's Unconventional Love Story October trailer tracks the love story of Varun Dhawan and Banita Sandhu

Share EMAIL PRINT Varun Dhawan and Banita Sandhu in October (courtesy Varun_dvn) New Delhi: Highlights October marks Banita Sandhu's Bollywood debut This is also Varun's first movie with Shoojit Sircar October releases on April 13 October raises a lot of questions and leaves them unanswered. The trailer tracks the story of Dan, a student of hotel management, who is currently employed as a trainee in a five-star hotel.



This makes Dan curious about Shiuli's feelings for him and he grows affectionate towards her. Dan, who hardly ever spoke to Shiuli before, starts paying regular visits to the hospital and even tracks down her home somewhere in the hills. Towards the end of the trailer, he even makes a promise to never leave Shiuli alone again. October is indeed a story of love, confirmed Varun Dhawan when he shared the trailer with these words: "The wait ends! Here's a glimpse of the journey of Dan, Shiuli and their story of love."



October is Banita Sandhu's debut movie in Bollywood while it also marks Varun's first project with the director.



Watch the trailer of October here:







At an event ahead of the trailer's release, Varun told the media that he's helping Banita cope with the ways of the film industry. "Banita is just 20 years old and does not know much about how the media functions here. She doesn't have a manger so Shoojit dada and I just want to make sure she gets the best and is comfortable cause meeting the massive media and paparazzi can be very overwhelming," IANS quoted him as saying.



October is scheduled to hit screens on April 13.



(With IANS inputs)



