It Feels Like October Already, Courtesy Varun Dhawan And Banita Sandhu

Varun Dhawan, who is completely dedicated to the promotional duties of his new film October, shared two new stills from the movie on Instagram. In both, Varun features with his new co-star Banita Sandhu, who is making her Bollywood debut with the Shoojit Sircar directed film about an unconventional love story. In the fresh stills, Varun and Banita can be seen enjoying the absolute calm and peace of nature in each other's company. Both Varun and Banita play the roles of hotel management trainees - Varun is Dan and Banita is Shiuli. The trailer revealed that Dan and Shiuli may have been fellow-trainees for a while but their tale of love kicked off on an unannounced note.
This is how Varun captioned the photos: "Kuch ehsaas ke alfaaz nahi hotey, bass mehsus hotey hain," read one while the other one said: "Rest in thy arms. Dan and Shiuli."
Banita Sandhu's (who has worked with Shoojit Sircar for an advert before) debut movie sure does look like an emotional potboiler and here's how the director's "no workshop" mantra helped the newcomer: "Shoojit sir wanted raw emotions, hence there were no workshops held for us. This helped us to explore ourselves and bring out our emotions in the most natural manner," Banita told news agency IANS.
October is scheduled to hit screens on April 13.