How October Actress Banita Sandhu Prepped For Her Debut Film

Actress Banita Sandhu, who is making her Bollywood debut opposite Varun Dhawan in October 'hired a Hindi tutor' to prep for her role, reports news agency IANS. Banita signed the film a year before it went on floors. She had worked with October director Shoojit Sircar for ad films. "The film was offered to me a year before it was shot. So I hired a Hindi tutor. I was learning the language along with my university classes. Learning a language like Hindi when you live in London and people around you speak in English, it is very hard to pick it up," Banita said in a statement, reports IANS.
October, an unconventional love story, tracks the lives of Dan (Varun Dhawan) and Shiuli (Banita Sandhu). Both are hotel management trainees and the trailer revealed that Dan and Shiuli worked together but their love story started on a different note.
Of the film, Banita, who had earlier said she couldn't have asked for a 'better debut,' told IANS, "I am really looking forward for all the British audience as well to watch it. It is an international film and a beautiful piece of art." Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan credited his performance to Mr Sircar and said, "His style of working has not only made me grow as an actor but also changed me personally as a human being. My brief was simple, I had to play myself onscreen. I was amazed to see my own performance in the film and it wouldn't have been possible without him."
