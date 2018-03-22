Varun Dhawan's October Work Experience: He Served Breakfast, Cleaned Toilets

With just few weeks left for October's release, it's getting harder to contain our excitement for this not so usual love story. And, Varun Dhawan's social media posts are not helping either. Days after he revealed on Twitter that the film is not about 'hugs, kisses and dates,' Varun has shared another post on Instagram; this time revealing details about his character Dan. "Danny my boy. #dan. Shot and lived real hotel where my job was to serve breakfast, clean toilets, make beds and even do the laundry," Varun captioned his post. His Instagram post has revved up curiosity.
- "Shot and lived real hotel where my job was to serve breakfast: Varun
- Banita Sandhu will make her debut in Bollywood with October
- The film is scheduled to release on April 13
#October is not a movie about love at first sight. It's not a movie about hugs, kisses and dates. You want to know what's it about then watch the trailer in 2 days pic.twitter.com/jglA2ab1J7— Varun DAN Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) March 10, 2018
Speaking of his role in the film, Varun had earlier told news agency IANS that working on this film has impacted his performance in a positive way. "It feels amazing. We wrapped up the film in 38 days. October is more than a film to me. I don't want to say much about it, but this film has definitely impacted me so much as a human being. I think it has definitely changed me as a human being. Working with Shoojit da was my dream, which has been fulfilled now. After a long time, I have done something which is different," IANS quoted him as saying.
In his statement to news agency PTI, film's director Shoojit Sircar had said that this is a genre, which he always wanted to try. "Juhi and I have always tried to create stories from the reflections of real life moments that we see around us. October is another effort to explore those moments out of simple situations of life." PTI quoted him as saying.
(With inputs from IANS and PTI)