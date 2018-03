Varun Dhawan's Hichki Was A Case Of Stage Fright: 'Celebs Freaked Me Out'

Highlights Varun shared a story about his stage fright "I started talking too fast," he said "I just froze," he added

Varun Dhawan was recently roped in to talk about the biggest road-block or hurdle he faced during the initial days of his career as an actor when he shared an interesting anecdote with Rani Mukerji. Talking about his, Varun said: "This actually happened at the beginning of my career. I became an actor. I faced the camera and all that was fine. When you become an actor you go to awards shows, you give performances. So, the first time I was on stage, I don't know what happened. I just froze. I started talking too fast." Rani Mukerji has actually been busy with promotional duties for her new film, which releases on March 23.Carrying on which his story, theactor said: "You come on stage and you see people like Rekha ji, Sridevi ji, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan... (You don't attend too many award shows. So, I don't think I saw you there) and I got so nervous." Seeing a bevy of Bollywood A-listers in the front row for the first time was a bit too overwhelming for Varun: "The celebrities freaked me out," he added.So, how did Varun Dhawan deal with his stage fright? He took ideas from Elvis Presley and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, said Varun. "When I went out there next time, and I saw a lot of celebrities in front of me, I saw myself as Elvis Presley. 'Okay I'm here. I'm going to own this and this is my life and this is my identity.' And I messed that up too," said Varun. "But I messed up that also," he added as a side-note.Watch Varun Dhawan talk about hishere: Varun Dhawan is currently busy shooting for, co-starring Anushka Sharma. Varun also has a dance drama with Katrina Kaif in the pipeline.Directed by Siddharth P Malhotra and produced by Maneesh Sharma,is set to hit the screens on March 23.