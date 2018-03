October First Look Is The 'Surprise' Varun Dhawan Promised

Highlights "October will live with you forever," he wrote October is a love story directed by Shoojit Sircar October arrives on April 13

Actor Varun Dhawan revealed the first look of his film October, in which he stars opposite Banita Sandhu. "#OctoberFirstLook.will live with you forever," he wrote. The poster features him lying on a field, lost in deep thoughts. The film's first look is what Varun Dhawan had tweeted about on Thursday. "October surprise tomorrow morning at 11," he had tweeted.is a love story directed by Shoojit Sircar and it is Banita's debut film. She has reportedly worked with Shoojit Sircar in various commercials. October teaser, which was released on Valentine's Day , gave a glimpse of the both the lead actor but it had no dialogues. The trailer ofwill release on March 12, Varun later tweeted.Seefirst look here.Have you watched the teaser yet?Of the film, Varun Dhawan earlier told news agency IANS, "It feels amazing. We wrapped up the film in 38 days.is more than a film to me. I don't want to say much about it, but this film has definitely impacted me so much as a human being. I think it has definitely changed me as a human being. Working with Shoojitwas my dream, which has been fulfilled now. After a long time, I have done something which is different."is written by Juhi Chaturvedi, who wroteand. Both the films were directed by Shoojit Sircar.Varun Dhawan was last seen in. After, he will be seen in YRF's, opposite Anushka Sharma. Varun Dhawan and Banita Sandhu'sarrives on April 13.(With IANS inputs)