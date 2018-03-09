October First Look Is The 'Surprise' Varun Dhawan Promised

Actor Varun Dhawan revealed the first look of his film October, in which he stars opposite Banita Sandhu. "#OctoberFirstLook. October will live with you forever," he wrote. The poster features him lying on a field, lost in deep thoughts. The film's first look is what Varun Dhawan had tweeted about on Thursday. "October surprise tomorrow morning at 11," he had tweeted. October is a love story directed by Shoojit Sircar and it is Banita's debut film. She has reportedly worked with Shoojit Sircar in various commercials. October teaser, which was released on Valentine's Day, gave a glimpse of the both the lead actor but it had no dialogues. The trailer of October will release on March 12, Varun later tweeted.
#OctoberFirstLook. October will live with you forever.@ShoojitSircar@ronnielahiri@writeonj@BanitaSandhupic.twitter.com/97kKhPzEPB— Varun DAN Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) March 9, 2018
#OCTOBER suprise tomorrow morning at 11. #feel— Varun DAN Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) March 8, 2018
#OctoberFeelerpic.twitter.com/1wNiChP9dj— Varun DAN Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) February 14, 2018
Of the film, Varun Dhawan earlier told news agency IANS, "It feels amazing. We wrapped up the film in 38 days. October is more than a film to me. I don't want to say much about it, but this film has definitely impacted me so much as a human being. I think it has definitely changed me as a human being. Working with Shoojit da was my dream, which has been fulfilled now. After a long time, I have done something which is different."
October is written by Juhi Chaturvedi, who wrote Vicky Donor and Piku. Both the films were directed by Shoojit Sircar.
Varun Dhawan was last seen in Judwaa 2. After October, he will be seen in YRF's Sui Dhaaga, opposite Anushka Sharma.
