<i>O' Romeo</i> New Poster: Shahid Kapoor Holds Wounded Triptii Dimri Close

Amid the controversy surrounding Shahid Kapoor and Vishal Bhardwaj's O' Romeo, the makers unveiled a new poster featuring the lead pair. In the poster, Shahid Kapoor is seen holding Triptii Dimri close, with a bruise on her nose that makes it clear the love story is steeped in blood.

Sharing the poster, the makers announced that the first song, titled "Hum To Tere Hi Liye The," will drop tomorrow.

Shahid Kapoor shared the poster, writing, "Hum toh tere hi liye the. O Romeo. In cinemas 13th Feb, 2026."

The Controversy

Sanober Shaikh, daughter of the late Hussain Ustara, sent legal notices to the makers, alleging that Shahid Kapoor's character in the film is based on her father. She claimed the makers did not obtain the family's consent before filming the character.

According to her lawyer, DV Saroj, the first legal notice was sent on October 30, 2025, followed by a second on December 15, 2025.

The filmmakers have denied the claim, stating that Shahid Kapoor's character in O Romeo has no connection to Hussain Ustara. Sanober's advocate has since approached the court seeking a stay on the film's release and is preparing to initiate legal proceedings.

Meanwhile, the makers claimed they received a threat demanding Rs 2 crore.

Addressing reports about the Rs 2 crore demand, Sanober explained that the amount was included by her lawyer as part of the legal process. "All these things have been included in the notice by my lawyer. This has been done because of the filmmakers' continuous refusal. It is a kind of compensation, because they are continuously harassing us and also disagreeing with our stand. In such a situation, we have no option but to take some legal step," she told NDTV.

O' Romeo will release in theatres on February 13, 2026.