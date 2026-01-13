<i>O' Romeo</i> Lands In Trouble, Hussain Ustara's Daughter Seeks Rs 2 Crore From Makers Over Unauthorised Portrayal Of Her Father

The teaser of O' Romeo, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, has sparked controversy. Sanober Shaikh, daughter of the late Hussain Ustara, issued legal notices to the makers, alleging that Shahid Kapoor's character in the film is based on her father without the family's consent.

According to her lawyer, DV Saroj, the first legal notice was sent on October 30, 2025, followed by a second notice on December 15, 2025.

The filmmakers have denied the claim, stating that Shahid Kapoor's character in O' Romeo has no connection with Hussain Ustara. Following this, Sanober's advocate has approached the court seeking a stay on the film's release and is preparing to initiate legal proceedings.

What Are The Allegations?

Speaking to NDTV, Sanober clarified that she had only sent a legal notice and had not issued any threats. She said, "We have only sent a notice. The reason is that in the teaser and videos, my father, that is my father's entire image has been shown. His look, his style - everything is being shown exactly like him. That is why we sent the notice. But the filmmakers are denying it by saying that it is neither a biopic nor a documentary."

She added that with every new video released, the similarities have become more apparent. "As more videos are coming out and more is being revealed about the film, it is clearly visible that everything resembles my father. As a family, and as a daughter, this is extremely disturbing for us. Because of this, problems are arising in our family," she said.

Impact On Her Family

Sanober shared that the controversy has affected her family deeply. "People are constantly sending messages saying that a biopic on your father is coming, that a film is being made. So many videos and messages are coming that our lives have been completely disturbed," she said.

She confirmed that she had watched the teaser multiple times and pointed out the visual similarities. "I have seen the teaser. The main look of Shahid Kapoor that has been shown - the hat and all - if you search, you will find pictures of my father on the internet in the same style," she stated.

Legal Steps And The Rs 2 Crore Demand

Addressing reports about a demand of Rs 2 crore, Sanober explained that the amount was included by her lawyer as part of the legal process. "All these things have been included in the notice by my lawyer. This has been done because of the filmmakers' continuous refusal. It is a kind of compensation, because they are continuously harassing us and also disagreeing with our stand. In such a situation, we have no option but to take some legal step," she said.

On the issue of alleged threats, she added, "As far as threats are concerned, legal action cannot be called a threat. There is a difference between a threat and legal action. A lawyer does not give threats; he files a case or sends a notice."

Future Course Of Action

Explaining her next move, Sanober said she would seek full legal support. "I will take complete legal help. Because they cannot do anything illegal. If they are showing things related to my father, then they should take our permission. What is right and what is wrong - only if we agree should they show it," she said.

Reflecting on the emotional impact, she added, "My father left the world about 29-30 years ago. He died in 1998. After so many years, all this is suddenly coming out, so you can understand what kind of situation we are facing," before making it clear, "And let me make it clear that this is not about money."

Her lawyer, DV Saroj, also dismissed the filmmakers' stand, saying, "The replies given by the film director are completely baseless. We have sufficient documents and information which prove that the film is based on Hussain Ustara."

O' Romeo is scheduled to release on February 13 and also stars Triptii Dimri and Anurag Tiwari in key roles. With the matter now before the court, the impact of this legal battle on the film's release remains uncertain.

