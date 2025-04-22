Nushrratt Bharuccha On People Judging Her For Going To Temples And Her Outfits: "What Kind Of A Muslim Is She?"

Nushrratt Bharuccha has been in the news lately, as she has been promoting her film Chhorii 2. The film also had Soha Ali Khan in an antagonistic role.

During the promotions of the film, Nushrratt spoke about how she has faced severe criticism online for going to temples. She has also been judged harshly for the clothes she opts to wear.

The actress candidly told Shubhankar Mishra in an interview, that she does not get frazzled about online negativity and hate. She spoke about how she knows how to keep trolls at bay.

Nushrratt said, "For me, my faith is real. Unreal things happen, and that's what strengthens my belief. That's why I'm still connected, still strong, and I know I have to follow this path. Wherever you find peace whether it's in a mandir, a gurudwara or a church, you should go there. I even say this openly, I pray Namaz. If I get time, I pray five times a day. I even carry my prayer mat while travelling. Wherever I go, I find the same peace and calm. I've always believed there's one God, and different paths to connect with him. And I want to explore all those paths."

The actress further confessed how people questioned her faith merely because of the clothes she chose to wear. She further added that even if her faith is constantly questioned, she will not stop going to the temple as well as praying namaz.

Nushrratt shared, "Whether it's about my clothes or where I go, I've faced comments. When I post my picture, people ask, 'What kind of Muslim is she? Look at her clothes. How do I handle it? Just like any other criticism. It doesn't change me. It won't stop me from going to a temple or praying namaz. I'll keep doing both. Because that's my faith. When you're clear in your thoughts, spirit, and mind, no one in the world can shake you."

Chhorii 2 dropped on Prime Video on April 11, 2025.



