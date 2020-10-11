Nushrat Bharucha Tried 'Building' Her Own Furniture. So, How Did She Do?

Nushrat Bharucha in a still from the video. (courtesy: nushrrattbharuccha)

Nushrat Bharucha tried a brand new skill and it will be fair to say that the actress did a pretty job. No, it wasn't cooking. Nushrat tried to build a cupboard from scratch. On Sunday, the actress posted a video curating the entire process of "building" her own furniture (her words). In the video, Nushrat can be seen doing the entire drill on her own ( with a little help from her friends). At the end of the video, the Pyaar Ka Punchnama happily posed with what can be best described as her work of art. Nushrat captioned the video: "You bet imma build my own furniture, it's for a place I call home." In the comments section if her post, Aparshakti Khurana and Sophie Choudry dropped heart emoticons.

Earlier this week, the actress shared the joy of visiting a salon after 7 months, in her Instagram entry and she wrote: "The joy of finally visiting a salon. Swipe to see what 7 months of lockdown did to my hair." Take a look at her post here:

Nushrat Bharucha stepped into Bollywood with the 2009 film Kal Kissne Dekha. She later went on to feature in films such as the Pyaar Ka Punchnama series, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Dream Girl, to name a few. The actress will next be seen in Hansal Mehta's Chhalaang, in which she will share screen space with Rajkummar Rao. The film was earlier titled Turram Khan.

Earlier this year, Nushrat announced her new project - Chhori. The film, which is a Hindi remake of the Marathi horror-mystery Lapachhapi, will be directed by Vishal Furia, who also directed the original movie.