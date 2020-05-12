How Hrithik Roshan Made Nushrat Bharucha's Mom Smile 'Ear-To-Ear'

Nushrat with her mom and grandmom (courtesy nushratbharucha)

The power of Hrithik Roshan's charm! Nushrat Bharucha's mom got the sweetest Mother's Day present not from her daughter but from Hrithik. The 46-year-old actor left a comment on Nushrat's Mother's Day video on Instagram, which was quickly replied to by the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actress. "Too sweet," wrote Hrithik on the video, in which Nushrat and her mom can be seen playing a game of confessions. Kissing a stranger, lying about getting drunk and hiding a relationship were on Nushrat's list of questions while her mom made confessions about forgetting her child's birthday and age. Replying to Hrithik's comment, here's what Nushrat wrote about her mom: "She will be smiling ear-to-ear now."

Take a look at Hrithik and Nushrat's comment exchange here:

Nushrat Bharucha's mom often joins the actress for cute Instagram videos such as this one, posted with the caption: "Baithe baithe kya karein, karna hai kuch kaam. shuru karo lockdown test leke quarantine ka naam!"

Nushrat and Hrithik haven't co-starred in a film yet but the duo partied together last year at celebrity manager Rohini Iyer's house.

Meanwhile on Mother's Day, Hrithik shared this beautiful montage of her favourite moments with mom Pinky Roshan. She is my lullaby. Happy Mother's Day mama. Happy #Mother's Day to all the mama's in the world," he wrote.

Nushrat Bharucha is best known for her roles in films such as Love Sex Aur Dhokha, Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. Dream Girl with Ayushmann Khurrana remains her last project so far.