Pic: The One With Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor And Kartik Aaryan At A Big Fat House Party

Rohini Iyer shared this star-studded image. (Image courtesy: rohiniyer )

It's not every day that you get to see stars like Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan and Radhika Apte in a single frame, right? This is why this photograph from celebrity manager Rohini Iyer's house party is going insanely viral. The photograph also features Srishti Behl Arya and Pragya Kapoor. Sharing the star-studded picture on Instagram, Rohini Iyer wrote: "Moments like these. Good times with the best people." Rohini Iyer hosted a house party in Mumbai on Saturday, which was also attended by Deepika's golfer sister Anisha Padukone, Raveena Tandon, Tabu, Yami Gautam, Tahira Kashyap, Huma Qureshi and Taapsee Pannu. Phew!

Take a look at Rohini Iyer's post here:

Another picture from the party, which has been trending big time is the one that features Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone along with the host Rohini Iyer. The caption on the post read: "Thank you for all the love and for being there. You made it super special. Beautiful people, beautiful souls. Love you both."

Wait, its gets better. Rohini Iyer shared another picture from the party and she wrote: "Thank you Hrithik Roshan for being so wonderful. You have a heart of gold and we are all so blessed to know you. Big love and bigger hug back from me and all of you."

Deepika Padukone is currently busy with the promotional duties of her forthcoming film Chhapaak, co-starring Vikrant Massey. The film is slated to release on January 10, 2020.

Hrithik Roshan was last seen in the action film War, co-starring Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor.