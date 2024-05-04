In Ira Khan And Nupur Shikhare's Wedding Video, Aamir Khan Gets Teary-Eyed: 'She Kind Of Grew Too Fast'

Nupur Shikhare shared this image. (courtesy: nupur_popeye)

Attention, please. Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan and fitness coach Nupur Sikhare have shared a new video from their wedding celebrations on Instagram. The clip kicks off with the bride and groom squads engaging in fun physical activities, followed by a lively game of football. A few seconds later, Nupur and his friends are seen getting ready to hit the dance floor. In between, we also get a glimpse of Kiran Rao. The filmmaker shares her experience of being a part of the celebrations. “I felt very much like I was me in this celebration.”

The video also captures sweet moments, including Ira Khan and Nupur Sikhare using walkie-talkies to communicate on Mehendi day. When Nupur says, “I love you,” Ira smiles with joy.

Next, let's take the couple's white wedding, officiated by the bride's cousin, actress Zayn Marie. For Ira Khan, she says, “Iru, it is truly a privilege to love you and to be loved by you.” Speaking about Nupur Sikhare, she adds, “Pops, I already knew, you have a heart of gold. But I have learnt your resilience, your unshakable understanding of yourself and your humour.”

While talking about his darling daughter, Aamir Khan shares, “She kind of grew too fast, you know, I think, in that sense. Much faster than me, for sure.”

Expressing love for her daughter-in-law, Nupur Sikhare's mother, Pritam Shikhare mentions, “Hum log zada baat nahi karenge naa, to bhi vo mujhe dekhegi, aur mujhe pta chalega ki vo kya kehna chah rahi hai. Vo mujhe samjhti hai aur mai usko samjhti hu. [Even if we don't talk much, she will look at me, and I will understand what she wants to say. She understands me, and I understand her.]”

The video captures a standout moment when Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta walk down the aisle with Ira Khan. The heartwarming clip ends with everyone dancing and enjoying the festivities.

Reacting to the video, Zayn Marie said, “Laughing/crying through this video counts as my core workout for the day, Pops.”

Here is the video:

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare registered their wedding in January with an intimate ceremony. Later, they organised a big fat celebration in Udaipur, Rajasthan. A wedding reception was also hosted in Mumbai, which was attended by who's who of Bollywood.