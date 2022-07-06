Nothing To See Here. Just Shah Rukh Khan Being His 'Timeless Classic' Self In This New Pic

Shah Rukh Khan looks dashing in this picture. (courtesy: poojadadlani02)

Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani has treated the actor's fans to his stunning monochrome picture on Instagram. Shah Rukh Khan, who is busy shooting for Atlee's Jawanwith co-star Nayanthara, looks dapper in a t-shirt and cargo pants. Sharing the post, she captioned it as, "In a world full of Trends... A Timeless Classic!". And we couldn't agree more. Soon after she shared the post, Shah Rukh's industry friends and fans flooded the comment section. Actress Richa Chadha wrote, "Haye," followed by a love-struck emoticon. A fan wrote, "Jawan hai," while others thanked the superstar's manager for dropping the picture.

Here have a look:

Shah Rukh Khan recently praised Alia Bhatt's upcoming movie Darlings teaser. He shared the teaser on his Instagram handle and wrote, "Funny, dark, quirky, mendak, bichoo and to top it all @shefalishahofficial and @aliaabhatt . Can't wait to watch the mix in #DarlingsOnNetflix. Releasing 5th August." The movie is being produced by Shah Rukh Khan's wife, Gauri Khan. It will also mark Alia Bhatt's debut as a producer. Check out the post below:

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan recently celebrated his 30 years in the entertainment industry. He interacted with his fans on Instagram during a live session and answered their questions. He said, "It seems like I started working yesterday. I never thought I will last 30 years. I came to Mumbai hoping that I will be able to work for a year or two and do 5-7 films. I always thought I will find a job in the media or do something related to films, even if it was lighting the set up or being a sound assistant. I just love films, so I always thought if I don't get work as an actor, I will just go back to doing some job in Mumbai on the sets of other people. Cinema inspires me and makes me happy." Check out the full video below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan has several films in his kitty - Pathaan, co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham and Atlee's Jawan with Nayanthara.